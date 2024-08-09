Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI Gaming TV 4K 75" + SoundBar S60TR, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital

Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI Gaming TV 4K 75" + SoundBar S60TR, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital

75QNED85TSA.S60TR

Combo LG Smart TV QNED AI Gaming TV 4K 75" + SoundBar S60TR, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital

()
  • TV and Soundbar Bundle Front View
  • TV Front View
  • Soundbar Front View
TV and Soundbar Bundle Front View
TV Front View
Soundbar Front View

Principais recursos

  • Paleta incrivelmente rica e vibrante do QNED Color
  • Imagem e som totalmente otimizados com o Processador alpha 8 AI 4K
  • Detalhes nítidos e precisos com escurecimento local avançado
  • Entretenimento amplificado com som surround de 5.1 canais e 440W RMS de potência
  • Tenha o seu próprio cinema em casa com os alto-falantes traseiros
  • Controle simples através da sua TV com WOW Interface
Mais
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal do 75QNED85TSA com texto do LG QNED 4K, 2024 e logotipo do webOS Re:New Program na tela

75QNED85TSA

Smart TV LG QNED AI Gaming TV 4K 75 polegadas 75QNED85T
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S60TR

LG SoundBar S60TR – 440W RMS, 5.1 Canais, Bluetooth 5.3, Dolby Digital, Alto-Falantes Traseiros, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Sem fios, Conexões Múltiplas

Cores QNED

Seus games ganham vida com cores exuberantes

Imersão visual com cores vivas que elevam a sua experiência nos jogos.

FreeSync e VRR

Jogue com fluidez,
sem travamentos

Aproveite o máximo dos jogos sem travamentos e tenha a melhor experiência na gameplay.

*QNED90, QNED89 e QNED95 contam com AMD FreeSync™ Premium e VRR.

**VRR é uma especificação certificada do HDMI 2.1.

Taxa de Atualização de 120Hz

Desempenho máximo para os gamers

Sua jogabilidade muito mais fluida com taxa de atualização de 120Hz para vivenciar o melhor da gameplay.

As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos. Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para uma representação precisa.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

Audio ideal digno de sua TV LG

Complete a experiência TV LG com o soundbar que complementa lindamente seu design e desempenho sonoro.

Paisagens sonoras encantadoras cercam você

O LG Remote está apontando para uma TV LG com LG Soundbar embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela. LG Soundbar, LG TV, alto-falantes traseiros e subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo imagem na tela enquanto toca uma apresentação musical. Três ramos de ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Um mostra um filme, um mostra um concerto e o outro mostra um noticiário. Abaixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG complementa a experiência da TV LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

Um concerto aconchegante está passando em uma TV LG com um LG Soundbar embaixo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do LG TV Remote é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

*****Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. Uma conexão de rede é necessária para atualizações.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α8 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

Saída de Áudio

20W

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1677 x 965 x 30,9

Peso sem base

33,0

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Edge

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α8 4K

Upscaler AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Seleção de Gênero AI

Sim (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

JOGOS

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1677 x 965 x 30,9

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1677 x 1032 x 359

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1820 x 1115 x 200

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1349 x 359

Peso sem base

33,0

Peso com base

34,0

Peso da embalagem

44,0

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

400 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299946226

ÁUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Som virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

WiSA Ready

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4 (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e Quick Media Switch)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Always Ready

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Multi View

Sim

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Destacável)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

ACESSÓRIO

Cabo óptico

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Suporte para montagem na parede

Sim

Cartão de garantia

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

AAC

Sim

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946424

CONECTIVIDADE

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

Saída HDMI

1

óptico

1

Sinal traseiro sem fio

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Controle do modo de Soundbar

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Alto-falante traseiro

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

EM GERAL

Número de canais

5.1

Números de alto-falantes

6 EA

Potência de saída

440 W

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia (Principal)

33 W

Consumo de energia (alto-falante traseiro)

20 W

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

33 W

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia desligada (alto-falante traseiro)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Grave de som / Grave de som +

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Som nítido

Sim

Jogo

Sim

Música

Sim

Esportes

Sim

Padrão

Sim

PESO

Peso bruto

12,56 kg

Principal

2,5 kg

Alto-falante traseiro (2EA)

2,1 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

