Combo Smart TV LG UHD 43'' 43UR7800PSA + Controle Remoto LG Smart Magic MR23GN

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Front view
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal da TV LG UHD

43UR7800PSA

Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR7800 43 polegadas 2023
Front view

MR23GN

Controle Smart Magic MR23GN (NFC) TV LG 43UR7800PSA, 65UR9050PSJ, 86UR8750PSA - MR23GN

*As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos.
*Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para obter uma representação precisa.

Uma imagem da natureza com montanhas rochosas voltadas uma para a outra, em cima e embaixo, mostra o contraste e os detalhes.

Veja os mínimos detalhes

A TV LG UHD com HDR10 Pro traz níveis de brilho otimizados para proporcionar cores vivas e detalhes marcantes.

*HDR10 Pro não é um formato, e sim o Dynamic Tone Mapping próprio da LG aplicado quadro a quadro no conteúdo HDR10.

Processador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Intensifique sua experiência de visualização

O processador α5 AI 4K Gen6 aprimora a TV LG UHD para proporcionar a você uma experiência imersiva.

O chipset parece estar ativado.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Processador

Processador AI α5 Ger6 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α5 Ger6 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

ÁUDIO

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Compatível

CONECTIVIDADE

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Sistema Operacional

webOS 23

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Características

Pilhas não estão inclusas

Modelo

65UR9050PSJ.AWZFLJZ

Código do produto

EAN7893299941757

Garantia

90 dias da data NF de compra

Part Numbers Compatíveis

AKB76043215, EBX64337609, EBX64337610

Categoria

Controle Remoto Magic

