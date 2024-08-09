Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR9050 65” 2023

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR9050 65” 2023

65UR9050PSJ

Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR9050 65” 2023

(2)
65UR9050PSJ
*As imagens usadas na visão geral do produto abaixo são para fins representativos.

*Consulte a galeria de imagens no topo da página para obter uma representação precisa.

Veja os mínimos detalhes

Veja os mínimos detalhes

A TV LG UHD com HDR10 Pro traz níveis de brilho otimizados para proporcionar cores vivas e detalhes marcantes.

*HDR10 Pro não é um formato, e sim o Dynamic Tone Mapping próprio da LG aplicado quadro a quadro no conteúdo HDR10.

Processador α5 AI 4K Gen6

Intensifique sua experiência de visualização

O processador α5 AI 4K Gen6 aprimora a TV LG UHD para proporcionar a você uma experiência imersiva.

O chipset parece estar ativado.

Vista da natureza com comparação de qualidade da imagem entre o conteúdo não 4K e o conteúdo convertido em 4K.

Redefina a escala do 4K

Assista qualquer conteúdo em sua TV 4K para desfrutar de clareza e precisão em cada detalhe.

*A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo redimensionado varia de acordo com a resolução da fonte.

AI Sound Pro

Áudio com imersão intensa. Os algoritmos de aprendizado profundo do AI Sound Pro convertem o áudio de 2 canais em surround virtual 5.1.2, aprimorando o som para você curtir na íntegra todos os conteúdos que adora. As configurações do som são automaticamente ajustadas com base no que você está assistindo para criar uma fantástica experiência audiovisual.

O AI Sound Pro está ativado, e a imagem exibida simula um ambiente sendo preenchido por efeitos sonoros.

Controle de brilho por AI

O controle de brilho com Inteligência Artificial (AI) ajusta o nível de Controle de brilho com Alara em qualquer ambiente

Uma tela com a imagem de um bosque tem seu brilho ajustado conforme o ambiente.

Uma TV UHD montada na parede, atrás de uma mesa com arranjo em estilo zen.

Veja a TV UHD em uma escala totalmente nova

Experimente seu conteúdo favorito de perto com uma TV UHD 4K
A câmera se move em close-up, do topo para a frente da TV. A tela da TV mostra uma aurora boreal esverdeada. A câmera se afasta para mostrar uma área de estar bem ampla. A sala de estar é predominantemente cinza e, através da janela, vê-se uma floresta no lado de fora.

A combinação perfeita para o seu ambiente

A TV LG UHD agora vem com um design fino e uma moldura minimalista que complementam o interior da sua casa.

A combinação perfeita para o auge da experiência sonora

Assista a seus programas preferidos com som cristalino, do jeito que deve ser.
saiba mais

Metade inferior da tela e metade da barra de som. A TV exibe cavalos brancos correndo pela água.

Nova tela inicial do webOS 23

Adaptada ao seu gosto

Do seu conteúdo favorito à sua maneira preferida de visualizar, a nova página inicial do webOS 23 traz uma navegação feita sob medida para você.

*A disponibilidade pode ser diferente de acordo com a região ou país.
**Os serviços OTT requerem assinaturas separadas.

Meu perfil

Receba recomendações personalizadas de filmes, um resumo das próximas partidas do seu time, bem como suas próprias notificações, tudo em um lugar dedicado a você.

*Pode haver redução ou limitação de conteúdo dependendo da região e da conectividade de rede.
*É possível criar um número ilimitado de perfis, mas a tela inicial só exibirá até 10 deles.

Quick Card

Crie cards dedicados para seus aplicativos e serviços favoritos. Organize-os como quiser, alterne-os e pule rapidamente para seu conteúdo.

AI Concierge

Receba recomendações de novos conteúdos para assistir com base no seu histórico de pesquisa por voz.

O rosto de um homem é exibido na tela da TV, e as palavras-chave recomendadas são exibidas perto dele.

*A disponibilidade do serviço pode variar conforme a região e a série.
*Só é possível fornecer palavras-chave personalizadas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL no idioma nativo.

Assistente inteligente e conectividade

Com suporte para Amazon Alexa integrada, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit e Matter, a TV LG UHD leva sua comodidade a um novo patamar. Monitore facilmente os aparelhos conectados e verifique as informações de modo praticamente imediato com a sua voz.

Logotipo alexa built-in Logotipo Works with Apple Airplay Logotipo Works with Apple Home Logotipo Works with Matter

*Os serviços e recursos compatíveis com Matter podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser via aplicativo móvel ThinQ.

*Apple, o logotipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar por país.

*A disponibilidade do Comando de Voz pode variar por produto e país.

**Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes dependendo da versão.

*O suporte para AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar de acordo com a região.

*O suporte para Amazon Alexa pode variar de acordo com o idioma e a região.

Imagem de um casal assistindo a um programa na TV LG UHD.

Imersão de cinema dentro de casa

Assista em 4K e desfrute de uma experiência de visualização como se estivesse no cinema.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Veja os filmes com imagens fiéis à concepção do diretor, sem ajustes na textura ou em outras configurações visuais.

Um diretor de cinema está editando algo em um grande monitor de TV. A tela da TV mostra um guindaste de torre num céu arroxeado. O logotipo FILMMAKER Mode está colocado no canto inferior direito.

*O suporte ao FILMMAKER MODE™ pode variar por país.

BGW-disclaimer

Há logotipos das plataformas de streaming com cenas correspondentes ao lado de cada um. Há imagens de: Wandinha da Netflix; TED LASSO da Apple TV; Tulsa King da Paramount+; A Lenda do Tesouro Perdido da Disney Plus; Os Anéis de Poder do PRIME VIDEO; TOP GUN da sky showtime; e o leopardo do LG CHANNELS.
Entretenimento

Conteúdo ilimitado sob demanda

Aprecie facilmente o conteúdo das maiores plataformas de streaming diretamente na TV LG UHD.
Conteúdo ilimitado sob demanda Saiba mais

*Necessário assinatura do serviço da Netflix e Paramount+.

*O conteúdo e a disponibilidade dos aplicativos podem variar por país ou região. Necessário assinatura separada para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney e suas entidades relacionadas.

*Apple, o logotipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*Apple TV+ e/ou determinados conteúdos podem não estar disponíveis em todas as regiões.

*Necessário assinatura da Apple TV+.

*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas. Taxa de assinante Amazon Prime e/ou Prime Video aplicável. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para detalhes.

*Os serviços suportados podem diferir por país.

*A quantidade de canais e o conteúdo disponível pode variar por produto e região.

O vídeo acompanha um carro por trás, num videogame, enquanto ele trafega por uma rua urbana iluminada ao entardecer.

O melhor dos jogos começa aqui

Transforme sua experiência com uma jogabilidade rápida e sinta como se estivesse realmente dentro do jogo.

Painel e Otimizador de jogos

Tenha em um só lugar todas as configurações para otimizar a jogabilidade. O painel de jogos permite alterar rapidamente as configurações atuais do gênero de jogo.

HGiG

A LG tem parceria com alguns importantes nomes da indústria de jogos para você aproveitar os mais recentes games HDR e ficar imerso na aventura.

Jogos na nuvem

Tenha acesso expandido a seus jogos favoritos na nuvem por meio do GeForce NOW.

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.

*Os itens no otimizador de jogos podem variar conforme a série.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas dos segmentos de jogos e telas de TV que se reúne para especificar e disponibilizar diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

*As parcerias suportadas podem diferir por país.

*Esse serviço requer assinatura não inclusa na compra do produto.

Uma floreira feita a partir da embalagem da TV LG UHD.
Sustentabilidade

Melhor para o meio ambiente

A embalagem remodelada da TV LG UHD usa impressão monocromática e caixa reciclável.

*O conteúdo na caixa pode variar conforme o modelo ou país.

*Imagem meramente ilustrativa.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 Ger6 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300x300

  • Peso sem base

    23,6

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Edge

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 Ger6 4K

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300x300

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1 456x904x295

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1 600x970x172

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1 167x295

  • Peso sem base

    23,6

  • Peso com base

    24,0

  • Peso da embalagem

    30,7

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300x300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299930607

ÁUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (V5.0)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3 entradas (suporta eARC, ALLM conforme especificado em HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 23

  • Alerta de Esportes

    Sim

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Built-In)

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • LG Channels

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

    Sim (Receptor)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Destacável)

  • Baterias do Controle Remoto

    Sim (2 unid. AA)

