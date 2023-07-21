8 Common HVAC Installation Mistakes

The location of the HVAC system’s outdoor unit is paramount to the performance of the overall system. Placing an outdoor unit in an area that is hemmed in or crowded may lead to hot and cold patches throughout the home or even pose a safety hazard. Covering or leaving units in hot and sunny areas will cause potential damage to the system and lower efficiency. Just as we each need our own personal space to perform tasks successfully, an outdoor HVAC unit needs open space to execute its functions to the fullest.*



*LG is not liable for any issues caused by non-compliance with the installation guidelines.