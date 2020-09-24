The Round Cassette is even more convenient to install and maintain. The condensate drainage pipe and refrigerant piping are bundled together and the control box is located outside the unit, making it easier and safer for installers and technicians to install access. The LG Round Cassette is the ideal solution for luxury and comfort.

Both of these single spit solutions represent the innovation and expertise LG provides to customers and the HVAC market. For more information about the DUAL Vane Cassette, the Round Cassette or other single split solutions from LG, don't hesitate to visit :