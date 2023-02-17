1. Smartphones? It’s Time for Smart HVAC





In a world that is advancing towards more convenience and less hassle, smart HVAC systems are taking over traditional HVAC systems. Smart HVAC solutions like smart thermostats can be remotely connected to your smartphones, laptops, or tablets and enable you to control and monitor temperatures from the comfort of wherever you are. This not only saves energy but also ensures that you don’t end up spending a fortune on your energy bills. With smart thermostats, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn your heating or cooling on or off.



Now, these systems do much more than a simple remote control, they have movement sensors that detect your presence, learn your routine, and adjust heating and cooling accordingly, saving you energy and money. Some thermostats also keep you updated with your energy consumption and costs. All in all, these smart devices are worth the investment and pay back in the long term.



However, if you are not interested in buying a smart thermostat, LG has something else for you; LG ThinQ and BECON Cloud. LG ThinQ-enabled devices can be remotely controlled from anywhere at any given time from a mobile device. You can find more information about these solutions by following the links below