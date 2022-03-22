IAQ Beyond the Pandemic

The atmospheric fine dust forecast began in Korea in 2015, and since that time, attention given to indoor air quality has continued to rise dramatically. Concerns have also grown over sick building syndrome in new facilities such as apartment buildings and schools and new automobiles and other forms of transportation. In addition, attention given to living spaces of those susceptible to diseases related to the environment has greatly increased, and the significance of IAQ for welfare facilities to improve overall well-being is slowly gaining more attention.

Indoor space is created artificially by isolating it from the outdoor environment for more comfortable living conditions. Some of the main attributes of this type of indoor space are heating and cooling, noise, lighting, and air quality. But since people are most sensitive to hot or cold environments, we’ve long been conducting systematic research on thermal comfort in indoor spaces to develop various indices. The HVAC industry implements the results of this research into the design and operation of HVAC systems in buildings. On the one hand, noise and lighting are easier for people to detect, and thus, there are laws and regulations about these factors in indoor spaces.

On the other hand, sensitivity to air quality is greatly different from person to person, resulting in a lack of social recognition of the importance of air quality and insufficient technological development and management directed at this issue.