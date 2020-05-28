LG has implemented a powerful 4-step filtration process to ensure a healthy indoor environment. The 4-step filter kit includes a pre-filter, dust electrification stage, an ultra-fine dust filter and a deodorization filter. The pre-filter has a multi-layer structure that removes larger dust particles. After passing through the pre-filter, the air is treated with dust electrification in the second step, which uses electrostatic force to remove particles thoroughly. In the third step, an ultra-fine dust filter is implemented to remove 99.9% of PM1.0 particles. Finally, the deodorization filter removes odors and harmful gases from the air with gas absorption technology. This comprehensive filtration kit is compact and implemented inside the body of the indoor cassette unit so that the installation of the kit does not impact the overall size of the unit itself. This robust filtration system makes the 1-way and 4-way air purification cassettes ideal for schools and healthcare facilities where people are vulnerable to fine dust pollution as well as in restaurants and retail spaces where there can be a high concentration of people. The filter kit can also be removed for easy cleaning and maintenance. Furthermore, with ThinQ connectivity, the filtration process can be conveniently monitored in real-time from anywhere.