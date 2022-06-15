Monitoring CO₂ levels is essential to establishing optimal conditions because CO₂ level indoors is another indicator of the air quality. The ERV is calibrated to keep CO₂ levels below 1000ppm – the medical standard for maintaining a healthy living environment. Users can check air quality status via the ThinQ app, the optional wired remote controller, or a compatible smart home controller. Conveniently, ventilation performance is automatically adjusted in accordance with CO₂ levels detected via the CO₂ sensor included in the ERV system.



The combination of two fine-dust sensors provides real-time particle detection to determine the performance of the filter. When the level of fine-dust concentration in the air being supplied into the home exceeds the designated standard, a notification lets you know it’s time to replace the filter.



In modern times, to ensure optimal living conditions, it is necessary to be vigilant in the caretaking of indoor air quality. This has been exacerbated by climate change, a general increase in pollutants, particularly in large cities. The culmination of these factors and regulations related to energy efficiency has proven the need for NZEB development. As NZEB construction projects continue to emerge, energy efficient mechanical ventilation that provides fresh air while minimizing energy loss are also becoming essential. LG Residential ERV is a smart solution that allows you to maintain fresh air in your home without worrying about energy loss.