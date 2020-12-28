Smart, convenient and reliable system control makes all the difference in effective and efficient climate management. Multi V 5 energy management is able to analyze data and forecast energy consumption to prevent the system from exceeding monthly energy consumption planning. Control can also be scheduled and automated based on factors such as compressor capacity and indoor unit operation so users can effectively monitor and manage energy usage at any time. Integration with a building’s BMS also makes monitoring and control even more convenient while reducing overall energy costs. Additionally, smart individual controllers provide information including temperature, humidity and air quality, which allows end users with real-time management of climate control and energy consumption. Integrated connectivity with applications such as LG MV also makes maintenance and service faster and more convenient for installers and technicians. Service technicians can access equipment operation information and easily assess issues with the system even before a problem occurs. Everyone benefits with comprehensive monitoring and control systems.

Managing an HVAC system can be a challenge for administrators of luxury residential complexes, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. LG HVAC solutions are delivering the efficiency, flexibility and control for total residential HAVC solutions.