HVAC Trends in 2021

HVAC systems have become an integral part of life for many of us around the world. These systems keep us comfortable and safe in our homes, offices, car and nearly every building we enter. These systems are also crucial to the HVAC industry and with social changes and distancing, the HVAC industry is set to see changes that meet those needs and the needs of a changing workforce. As 2021 begins, we would like to look into the future of these essential HVAC systems and explore trends we can expect to see in the industry through stats and graphics that show the changes on the horizon.