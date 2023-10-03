About Cookies on This Site

Desktop Thin Client

CL600I-6N

Desktop Thin Client

-15 degree side view
Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various thin client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device

Enhanced Security icon

Enhanced Security

Access Anytime, Anywhere icon

Access Anytime, Anywhere

Making Operations More Efficient Icon

Making Operations More Efficient

Improved Collaboration icon

Improved Collaboration

Business Continuity icon

Business Continuity

cost savings icon

Cost Savings

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, CL600I helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily

Display

Processor

Intel® Celeron J4105
Up to 60W of Power Delivery

RAM & Storage

4GB DDR4 / 16GB eMMC
Data Transfer

OS

IGEL OS Pre-installed

*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above apply only to the model with IGEL operating system, and may differ by model.
*IGEL OS is pre-installed as a trial version, and the Warranty & Repair service of OS is only available to IGEL.

Up to 3 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

CL600I supports up to 3 displays: two 4K displays and one QHD display. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

CL600I enabling to connect up to two 4K displays and one QHD display.

*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.

Various Interface

CL600I's multi ports can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0
4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Headphone & Mic Combo
Various Interface : DisplayPort, USB Type-C™, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Headphone

*Types of Inputs specified are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image.

USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

CL600I with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600I.

Display

Display

Intel® Celeron J4105
Up to 60W of Power Delivery

Power Delivery

4GB DDR4 / 16GB eMMC
Data Transfer

Data

IGEL OS Pre-installed

USB Type-C™ offering High-Performance Connection

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The fanless design increases lifespan and reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases the CL600I's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. Also its low-noise performance and excellent thermal controls provide a pleasant work environment.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.2W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

1.685

Weight without Stand [kg]

0.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

0.82

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

260x164x101

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

199x137x35

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Speaker

1.2W x1

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(Out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

NO

Flicker Safe

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Super Resolution+

NO

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

NO

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

