Desktop Thin Client
Productivity and Efficiency
lg thin client offering better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device
More Powerful Performance
quad-core processor enabling you to get work done fast, and easily
*RAM and storage specifications as detailed above apply only to the model with IGEL operating system, and may differ by model.
*IGEL OS is pre-installed as a trial version, and the Warranty & Repair service of OS is only available to IGEL.
The Most Productive Workstation
CL600I enabling to connect up to two 4K displays and one QHD display.
*Supporting connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort out.
Various Interface
CL600I's multi ports can be utilized to improve connectivity and productivity.
4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) USB 2.0
6) Headphone & Mic Combo
*Types of Inputs specified are numbered from left to right, top to bottom of the image.
High-Performance Connection
CL600I with USB Type-C™ port provides fast data transfer speeds along with high levels of power flow. With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transmit data, video, and audio as well as charging CL600I.
USB Type-C™ offering High-Performance Connection
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 1.0W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.2W
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
1.685
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
0.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
0.82
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
260x164x101
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
199x137x35
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
1.2W x1
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(Out 2ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
USB-C
-
YES(Out 1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
Super Resolution+
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
NO
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
