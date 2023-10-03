About Cookies on This Site

65UN570H (NA)

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control. The IoT function will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.
EzManager provides a convenient installation function automatically set up for Pro:Centric TV that provides less effort and process than manual installation.
All Spec

CATEGORY

Category

Pro:Centric Enhanced

DESIGN

Front Colour

Ashed Blue

Stand Type

1 pole (Fixed)

DISPLAY

Inch

65"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

VIDEO

HDR 10 Pro / HDR HLG

Yes / Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Speaker (Sound Output)

10W + 10W

BROADCASTING
SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

ATSC, Clear QAM

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Direct 5.5, PCA 3.8)

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

SMART FEATURE

Smart Feature

Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Quick Access, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 2), Wake on RF, Diagnostics (RF Remote), Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (1.4), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (Except 65"), Lock Down Plate (for Easy Installing) (Except 65"))

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Hospitality Feature

Port Block, Insert Image, Instant ON, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Energy Saving Mode, b-LAN Embedded

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0)

Set Rear / Bottom

HDMI In (2.0), RF In (Single b-LAN), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), TV link Configuration (Phone Jack Type) (b_LAN Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Pro:Centric)

DIMENSION

VESA Compatible

300 × 300 mm

W × H × D / Weight (with Stand)

1,454 × 909 × 340 mm / 22.9 kg

W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)

1,454 × 838 × 57.7 mm / 21.5 kg

W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)

1,600 × 970 × 228 mm / 28.9 kg

On Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)

12.8 / 12.8 / 12.8 / 19.9 mm

Off Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)

6.8 / 6.8 / 6.8 / 18.4 mm

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

EMC

FCC

