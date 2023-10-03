65UN570H (NA)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
Pro:Centric Direct
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Pro:Idiom
Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Enhanced
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
1 pole (Fixed)
-
Inch
-
65"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
HDR 10 Pro / HDR HLG
-
Yes / Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
10W + 10W
SYSTEM
-
Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Direct 5.5, PCA 3.8)
-
Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
-
Yes
-
Smart Feature
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Quick Access, HDMI-ARC (HDMI 2), Wake on RF, Diagnostics (RF Remote), Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (1.4), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole (Except 65"), Lock Down Plate (for Easy Installing) (Except 65"))
-
Hospitality Feature
-
Port Block, Insert Image, Instant ON, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Energy Saving Mode, b-LAN Embedded
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In 2 (2.0), USB (2.0)
-
Set Rear / Bottom
-
HDMI In (2.0), RF In (Single b-LAN), AV In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), TV link Configuration (Phone Jack Type) (b_LAN Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Pro:Centric)
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 × 300 mm
-
W × H × D / Weight (with Stand)
-
1,454 × 909 × 340 mm / 22.9 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (without Stand)
-
1,454 × 838 × 57.7 mm / 21.5 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,600 × 970 × 228 mm / 28.9 kg
-
On Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)
-
12.8 / 12.8 / 12.8 / 19.9 mm
-
Off Bezel Width (L/R/U/B)
-
6.8 / 6.8 / 6.8 / 18.4 mm
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
EMC
-
FCC
