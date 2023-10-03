We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT340H Series
Essential Commercial TV with Commercial Grade Stand
* 49 inch
* Actual product appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.
* Only available for LG TV models
All Spec
-
Category
-
Commercial lite
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
YES (Need Stand)
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
L-Con
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
60.0W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
100.07W
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1147 x 660 x 175mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
977 x 575 x 80.8mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
13.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
8.0kg
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
977 x 630 x 303mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
11.2kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
-
YES
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
YES (USB Auto playback)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
PC Audio Input
-
YES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
-
LJ55
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
NO (Non-Smart)
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
