We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Various Teaching Templates
Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.
Multi-touch
"In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen. "
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.
Wireless ScreenShare
The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
*For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
LG ConnectedCare DMS
an_it_manager_is_managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.
*'LGConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
Remote-control / Scheduling
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.
The user can set a threshold for receiving an warning/error signal for eight categories: display temperature, CPU usage, etc. The current status of the issue is easily indicated in categories, enabling for quick real-time responses. Issues can be managed remotely with an LG ConnectedCare DMS solution.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management
Bluetooth Connectivity
The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
C-type Connection
The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 15/15/15/44mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1863 × 1140 × 225mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1709 × 1020 × 88mm
-
Packed Weight
-
60.6Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
47.3Kg
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (15W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
768 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1467 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
430W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
225W
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø2mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.88
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
5ms ↓
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
5,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
Quad core A55
-
GPU
-
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
4GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 11
-
Storage
-
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
32GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)