About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Box

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

webOS Box

WP400

webOS Box

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The WP400 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the enhanced user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience.
Great Scalability

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

The WP400 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages regardless of its platform. The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

UHD Video Playback Supported1

High Performance Media Player

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP400 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers true-to-life color details, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.

Display Control Capability1

High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP400 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.

All-in-One Home Menu1

User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP400 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.

Embedded Content Management1

User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.

Multi Video Tags
Flexible Operation

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags* feature. This gives you greater flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.

* The 2 video tags may expand to 4 video tags in the 3Q of 2019.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP1

Flexible Operation

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions1

Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier and centralized monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions
Flexible Operation

Real-Time Remote Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

* The availability of "Signage 365 Care" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

HDMI, DP(Daisy chain only)

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Player Dimension (W x H x D)

258 × 36.5 × 186 mm

Weight

1.4 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

314 x 124 x 359 mm

Packed Weight

2.26 kg

KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

Fail over

Yes

Image Customization

No Signal

Content Sync.

RS-232C, Local Network

Multi-screen

PIP/PBP(4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2)

Play via URL

Yes

OSD Rotation

Yes

Lock mode

Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)

Content Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes (Network, USB)

Firmware Update by Network

Yes

SNMP(ver.2)

Yes

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Power Mgmt.

DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

Control Manager

Yes

Daylight Saving Time

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

16 W / 22 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB

EMC

CE Class A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

What people are saying