LG Smart Monitor 34 Inch WQHD Curved display for Streaming 34U601SA with webOS
34U601SA-W
()
Award-winning excellence
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
One screen.Endless possibilities.
Adapt to any task or environment with numerous possibilities. Powered by webOS, you can manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wealth of content, seamlessly balancing work and entertainment. The ultra-wide 34-inch 21:9 screen provides ample space for multitasking and immersive viewing, making it perfect for both work and play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
34” 21:9 WQHD Curved Display
Great display for both work and play
Its 34-inch ultrawide WQHD display with a 21:9 aspect ratio provides a broader view—ideal for multitasking, content creation, and immersive entertainment. The 1800R curved design wraps around your field of vision, delivering a cinematic experience that pulls you into every scene.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Beyond the Screen: See What’s Real.
Supporting industry standard HDR 10 and covering 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, the display brings out vivid detail and contrast. Whether
you're watching movies or editing photos, it ensures accurate color expression and lifelike highlights and shadows.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalized recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side borderless design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 7Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.
*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.
*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with upgrades—up to four times over five years. A CES Innovation Awardee in the cybersecurity category, webOS keeps your privacy and data secure with every update
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG Smart Monitor models, set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG Smart Monitor models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
*webOS upgrades are available up to four times over a five-year period from the product release date. Availability of features and update schedules may vary by model and region.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilize various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 10 Pro or later OS.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
*Supported services may differ by country.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalized gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Sports
Follow your sport teams
Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
7W x 2 Built-In Speakers
Immersive sound without extra speakers
The monitor features built-in 7W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering immersive audio for movies, music, and other multimedia content, and also supporting clear voice communication for video and conference calls without the need for external speakers.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
*To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
*Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
*The actual functionalities of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.
*This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
*Through the LG ThinQ app, you can use volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with Magic Remote
With the ThinQ app, you can be easily controlled remotely using voice commands via Alexa, ensuring that the smart monitor serves as more than just a display. It becomes a central hub for all your entertainment and productivity needs, elevating your overall multimedia experience. All of this requires only the Magic Remote.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Magic Remote is sold separately and may vary by country.
**Alexa functionality is available. Please refer to product specifications for details.
Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to our monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), Screen Share** (for Android devices) or Google Cast***. Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home 8badge is a trademark of Apple Inc
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
**Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
***Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.
***Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.
LG Switch app
Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Multi Ports
A variety of interface
Our smart monitor offers 2xHDMI, and 2xUSB ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display. It allows a clutter-free desk setup for ideal space utilization.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort, and its slim base helps maximize your workspace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.
*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The monitor, Swing Stand, and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately.
*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.
Key Feature
- 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved Dsplay
- 300nits (Typ.) / Color gamut: sRGB 99% / Contrast Ratio: 3000:1
- 2 x 7W Stereo Speaker
- webOS
- AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Screen Share, Bluetooth
- ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Curvature
1800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
YES
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver2.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0 kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
978 x 465 x 203 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 369.4 x 91.4 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809.1 x 486.3 x 220.0 mm
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8 kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Curvature
1800R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 × 0.23175 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
86.42
Size [Inch]
34
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
VRR
YES
INFO
Product name
Smart
Year
2025
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SMART FEATURES
Wi-Fi
YES
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Speaker
7W x2
