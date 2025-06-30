Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

STA32F
15 degree rear view
front view
-15 degree rear view
back view
90 degree side view
Side view of the monitor stand arm in a lowered position,
Rear close-up view
Close-up of VESA mount connection
Slight tilt side view
Tilted mount at an angle
Tilted mount at an angle
Top view, mount tilted downward
Top view, mount tilted diagonally
Top view, mount tilted diagonally
Top view, mount tilted diagonally
Key Features

  • Designed for LG Smart Monitor
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable Stand
  • Rolling stand with hidden adapter
  • Compatible with wall-mountable smart monitor (100x100mm)
More
LG Smart Monitor Swing stand logo.
The picture shows a LG Smart Monitor installed a stand at living room.

A smarter experience,
powered by a Swing Stand

Pair with your LG Smart Monitor to collaborate more effectively in your space. Our stand is designed to enhance productivity with powerful flexibility, sturdy stability, and effortless rolling stand mobility.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view

Customize your viewing experience with our smart monitor's flexible stand. Featuring a torsion spring hinge, it offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The stable square base and sleek white finish complement any environment, while sturdy rolling wheels ensure easy mobility, completing the package.

The picture shows a woman working at a desk with an LG Smart Monitor on a white stand, a man editing audio on a dual-monitor setup with the stand, and a woman playing with a child next to the LG Smart Monitor stand in a living room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Flexible viewing with adjustable design

The STA32F is designed for ergonomic viewing, featuring adjustable pivot, height, and tilt for easy monitor changes without altering your desk setup.

This image illustrates the full range of motion of a monitor stand, including a tilt adjustment from -20° to 50°, a height range of 329mm (from 814.5mm to 1143.5mm), and a width adjustment between 310.5mm and 520.1mm. It also supports swivel movement from -60° to +90° and a 90° pivot for switching between landscape and portrait orientations.

*Measurements do not include wheel height.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. 

*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Stand compatible with VESA (100×100)

Designed for convenience, this stand is compatible with monitors featuring the 100×100mm VESA mounting interface, providing stable support for screens weighing between 4kg and 6.5kg. 

Das Bild zeigt ein VESA 100×100 mm Montagediagramm mit eingezoomten Details.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available. 

*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

Upgrade your smart monitor with LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

STA32F is compatible with a wide range of LG monitors from 27 to 34 inches. Enhance your smart monitor with a whole new viewing experience.

27" Monitor

27SR50F, 27U5115A, 27SR73U, 27SR75U, 27U703SA, 27U7315A

32" Monitor

32SR50F, 32SR73U, 32SR75U, 32SR76U, 32SR85U, 32SR83U, 32U7215A, 32U7315A, 32U8030SA, 32U8050SA, 32U7205A

34" Monitor

34SR60QC, 34SR65QC, 34U601SA

32" Touch Monitor

32U880SA

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty. 

*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).

*This product is designed for use with LG Electronics monitor models and damage resulting from use with third-party products is not covered under warranty.

