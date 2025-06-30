We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand
LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand
A smarter experience,
powered by a Swing Stand
Pair with your LG Smart Monitor to collaborate more effectively in your space. Our stand is designed to enhance productivity with powerful flexibility, sturdy stability, and effortless rolling stand mobility.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This monitor is not included in the package (sold separately).
Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view
Customize your viewing experience with our smart monitor's flexible stand. Featuring a torsion spring hinge, it offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customization. The stable square base and sleek white finish complement any environment, while sturdy rolling wheels ensure easy mobility, completing the package.
The picture shows a woman working at a desk with an LG Smart Monitor on a white stand, a man editing audio on a dual-monitor setup with the stand, and a woman playing with a child next to the LG Smart Monitor stand in a living room.
Flexible viewing with adjustable design
The STA32F is designed for ergonomic viewing, featuring adjustable pivot, height, and tilt for easy monitor changes without altering your desk setup.
This image illustrates the full range of motion of a monitor stand, including a tilt adjustment from -20° to 50°, a height range of 329mm (from 814.5mm to 1143.5mm), and a width adjustment between 310.5mm and 520.1mm. It also supports swivel movement from -60° to +90° and a 90° pivot for switching between landscape and portrait orientations.
*Measurements do not include wheel height.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.
*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.
Stand compatible with VESA (100×100)
Designed for convenience, this stand is compatible with monitors featuring the 100×100mm VESA mounting interface, providing stable support for screens weighing between 4kg and 6.5kg.
Das Bild zeigt ein VESA 100×100 mm Montagediagramm mit eingezoomten Details.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.
*This stand is compatible with monitors featuring a 100×100mm VESA mounting interface.
Upgrade your smart monitor with LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand
STA32F is compatible with a wide range of LG monitors from 27 to 34 inches. Enhance your smart monitor with a whole new viewing experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
*This product is designed for use with LG Electronics monitor models and damage resulting from use with third-party products is not covered under warranty.
Recommended Product