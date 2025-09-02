We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products
No images included
6K with 224ppi. A wider workspace, clarity in detail
The 6K display (6144×3456, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other creative tools. Its ultra-high 224ppi (pixels per inch) delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for professional creators.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) 6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise colour accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers while maximizing productivity across every task.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Next-gen compatibility, powered by Thunderbolt™ 5
Elevate your workflow with Thunderbolt™ 5 on 6K displays. Thunderbolt™ 5 ensures next-gen compatibility, supporting key workflows seamlessly with 2x Faster** Transfer, 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth. For creators, editors and AI artists, it empowers effortless connectivity and multitasking with robust performance and scalability. Plus, 96W Power Delivery supports fast, reliable charging for enhanced productivity. It’s everything you need to bridge a future-ready workflow with maximum efficiency.
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.
*To access all features, including 96W charging and 6144 × 3456 resolution, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate may be limited depending on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs
**Thunderbolt™ 5 supports display bandwidth up to 120 Gbps (one way) and delivers up to 2× faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4. Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications.
For details, please refer to Intel’s official website.
※ Note ※
Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Professional colour mastery, pixel by pixel
Brings Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate colour range than standard sRGB displays. Real 10-bit depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
Adobe RGB over 99.5%
Adobe RGB is a widely used colour gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify colour accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.
DCI-P3 98%
Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and colour grading.
Real 10-bit colour Depth
True 10-bit colour depth provides precise and detailed colour representation for high-resolution and HDR content, without relying on simulated 8-bit + FRC methods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
Contrast 2000:1
Contrast 1000:1
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows
Because contrast ratio impacts accurate colour representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colours and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent colour expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
Eye comfort, certified by TÜV Rheinland
With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, UltraFine evo 6K helps reduce blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience without eye strain,
even during long hours of work or media consumption.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154
No images included
Slim stand, maximum adjustability
The virtually borderless 4-sided design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organized workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90° in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Switch swiftly for creating
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personalized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Feature
- 32” 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution
- Thunderbolt™ 5 x2, DP 2.1 x1, HDMI 2.1 x1, USB-C down x2, USB-C up x1
- VESA DisplayHDR™600
- DCI-P3 98%(Typ.), Adobe RGB 99.5%, Real 10-bit Color Depth
- Contrast Ratio 2,000:1
- TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
937 X 183 X 490
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.5
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
Panel Type
IPS Black
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
79.94
Size [Inch]
31.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Auto Brightness
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
INFO
Product name
32U990A-S
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)