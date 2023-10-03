We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14” 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 11th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ i5 Processor, Intel® Evo™ Platform & Thunderbolt™ 4
Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).
Lightweight and Uncompromising
This 14-inch LG gram for business is newly engineered with a 16:10 professional display and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. Get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.
DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Compact, Slim Design
14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop slim design
Redesigned Keyboard
Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
The LG gram for business has the Intel® Evo™ platform certificate that includes an 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. This 14” gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.
11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory
*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The AI performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.
Up to 25.5 hours Battery Life
14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop 19.5 hour battery life
*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Thunderbolt™ 4 Charge, Transfer & Display
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs September to November 2020. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Easy and Smart Convenience
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
Universal Charging Standard
*Mirroring function only available on compatible Android devices.
Immersive Sound Experience
14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop DTS:X Ultra sound
All Spec
-
UPC
-
195174020739
-
Processor
-
11th Generation Intel i5-1135G7
(Quad Core, 2.4 GHz, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB)
-
Operation System
-
Windows 10 Pro (64bit)
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)
-
Display - Inch
-
14.0"(30.2cm) WUXGA (1920*1200) IPS LCD (Non-Touch only)
-
Display - Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Storage - SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME: 256GB
-
Comm. - Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
Comm. - LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (not included)
-
Comm. - BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
Security
-
HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock
-
Input - Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Keys (US), Backlit KBD
-
Device - Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/Micro SD
-
I/O Port
-
HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI, USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Battery
-
72 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018: Up to 18.5 hours
Video playback: Up to 26 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock
-
Dimension
-
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66"
-
Weight
-
999g / 2.2lbs
-
Carton Dimension (Box)
-
426 x 262 x 60 mm
16.8 x 10.3 x 2.4"
-
Carton Weight (Box)
-
1.72kg / 3.8lbs
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
-
