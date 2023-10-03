About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
14” 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 11th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ i5 Processor, Intel® Evo™ Platform & Thunderbolt™ 4

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

14” 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 11th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ i5 Processor, Intel® Evo™ Platform & Thunderbolt™ 4

14Z90P-N.AP52A8

14” 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 11th Gen Intel® Quad Core™ i5 Processor, Intel® Evo™ Platform & Thunderbolt™ 4

Front view
14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop ultra-light


All This, Light as Ever

Free Upgrade to Windows 111 when available (see below).
1Device comes with Windows 10 and a free Windows 11 upgrade or may be preloaded with Windows 11. Upgrade timing may vary by device. Features and app availability may vary by region. Certain features require specific hardware (see aka.ms/windows11-spec).

Lightweight and Uncompromising

This 14-inch LG gram for business is newly engineered with a 16:10 professional display and powerful processors, while remaining faithful to its lightweight body. Get heavy work done anytime, anywhere.

 

Lightweight and Uncompromising

2.2 lbs.

Ultra-Lightweight Body

2.2 lbs.

Ultra-Lightweight Body

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

Designed for work productivity, the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio. With 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio, you can have more items showing on your screen.

 

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

Designed for work productivity, the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio. With 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio, you can have more items showing on your screen.

 

gram-14z90p-b-03-2-3-creative-d.jpg

16:10 Large Screen for Business Professionals

Designed for work productivity, the screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio. With 11% more screen real estate compared to 16:9 ratio, you can have more items showing on your screen.

 

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Colour Gamut*

The new LG gram accurately represents your creative ideas and the colours you intended, thanks to the industry-standard DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) that delivers a wide range of colour gamut.
14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop wide colour gamut

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.

Compact, Slim Design

Reduced bezel and body size make the 14Z90P more compact, compared to older gram models. The minimalist straight-lined design and hidden hinges let the screen take center stage.

14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop slim design

Redesigned Keyboard

Expanded Keycaps

The keycaps are extra big and flat for easy typing.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Key stroke have been elevated from 1.5mm to 1.65mm.

Widened Touch Pad

The widened touchpad, compared to the previous LG gram, helps you comfortably control your screen without using a mouse.
11th Gen Intel® CPU

Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

The LG gram for business has the Intel® Evo™ platform certificate that includes an 11th generation Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. This 14” gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® CPU offering Powerful Performance with the Latest Processor and System Memory

25%

Faster AI Performance

1.8X

Graphics Performance

33%

Faster LPDDR4x 4266Mhz Memory

NVMe™

SSD

*The result figures used 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors as a comparison.
*The AI performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by WebXPRTv.3 on September 2020.
*The Graphics performance result (base on TGL UP3 PL1=15W) is measured by 3DMark-v2.7 Night Raid (Graphics Score) on September 2020.
*Memory Performance : Comparison with DDR4 3200Mhz.

Up to 25.5 hours Battery Life

The 14-inch LG gram offers 72Wh battery that can last up to 25.5 hours from a single charge. It allows you to take your work anywhere and continue to work when needed.

14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop 19.5 hour battery life

*Above battery life describes the maximum capacity based on the MobileMark® 2014 results. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.

Thunderbolt™ 4 Charge, Transfer & Display

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy dual 4K or a single 8K display, giving you stability, scalability and security. Plus the 14Z90P offers 100W PC charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 Charge, Transfer & Display

icon

Universal 40 Gbps Speeds Up to 2m cable

icon

Power Delivery Up to 100W

icon

Two 4K Displays or One 8K Display

*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
*The above features may not function properly causing the cable that the user is using to connect.

14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop meets MIL-STD-810G standard

Meets MIL-STD-810G Military Standards

The full metal body is made from magnesium alloy, which is also used in aircraft material, and is lightweight and strong. This 16” gram has passed MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust, to high and low temperatures.
Low Pressure

Low Pressure

High Temperature

High Temperature

Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Dust

Dust

Vibration

Vibration

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Shock

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs September to November 2020. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop Alexa Built-in PCence
Alexa Built-in PC

The Convenience of Alexa on Your gram

Tell Alexa what you want to do, set reminder, timers and alarms, and keep track of your calendar and appointments. Alexa also allows you to control your music and entertainment with your voice.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging a connected device simultaneously.

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various smartphone functions on the gram through the installed App and simple paring.

*Mirroring function only available on compatible Android devices.

DTS: X Ultra

Immersive Sound Experience

DTS:X Ultra immerses you in sound letting you enjoy a full and rich audio experience, even without headphones. The gram also has smart amp and stereo speakers, delivering realistic and powerful sound.

14” Silver 16:10 WUXGA gram Laptop DTS:X Ultra sound

Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

UPC

195174020739

Processor

11th Generation Intel i5-1135G7
(Quad Core, 2.4 GHz, Turbo up to 4.2 GHz, L3 Cache 8MB)

Operation System

Windows 10 Pro (64bit)

System Memory

16GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz, Onboard)

Display - Inch

14.0"(30.2cm) WUXGA (1920*1200) IPS LCD (Non-Touch only)

Display - Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%) 

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage - SSD

M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVME: 256GB 

Comm. - Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

Comm. - LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (not included)

Comm. - BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

HD Webcam with Dual Mic.

Audio

HD Audio with DTS X Ultra

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

Security

HDD Security, fTPM/HW TPM, Finger Print
Secure mode(Wemcam & MIC off Hot key), Slim Kensington lock

Input - Keyboard

Full Size 79 Keys (US), Backlit KBD 

Device - Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

MMC Slot

UFS/Micro SD

I/O Port

HP-Out(4Pole Headset, US type), USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2), HDMI,  USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Battery

72 Wh Li-Ion
MobileMark 2018:  Up to 18.5 hours
Video playback:  Up to 26 hours

AC Adapter

65W, Type-C PD adapter

Button

Power button with Fingerprint 

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock

Dimension

313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8  mm
12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66"

Weight

999g / 2.2lbs

Carton Dimension (Box)

426 x 262 x 60 mm
16.8 x 10.3 x 2.4"

Carton Weight (Box)

1.72kg / 3.8lbs

Colour

Obsidian Black

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying