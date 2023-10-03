We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 4K OLED Display with Pixel Dimming and 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
Master Grade of Picture Quality
- 31.5-inch 4K OLED
- Pixel Dimming
- 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
Exact Colour Reproduction as Intended
- DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
- Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.)
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech
- Hardware Calibration
- Multi-Interface
- USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
-
LCD
-
OLED
OLED Pixel Dimming HDR
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Pixel Dimming features supported properly. The function is tested and verified by VESA.
-
LCD
-
OLED
OLED 1M : 1 Contrast Ratio
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Triangles outlined in blue, red and green depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, Adobe RGB and sRGB respectively in above the CIE1976 colour space chromaticity diagram.
-
8-bit
-
True 10-bit
True 10-bit
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*BT.2100 PQ, P3 PQ mode on the right.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Colour gamut of 32EP950 is P3 99% (Typ.) and Adobe RGB 99% (Typ.). Supporting BT.2100 PQ picture mode does not mean that the display covers BT.2020 colour space.
-
Before
-
Calibrated
OLED Colour Calibration
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The results are based on LG's internal testing on December 2020.
*Hardware Calibrator is not included the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The features are supported properly. The results are based on LG's internal testing on December 2020.
Optimized Workstation for Visual Tech
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2021
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
72W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1002 x 183 x 549
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
726.5 x 435.8 x 35.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
726.5 x 616.5 x 239.3(↑) 726.5 x 506.5 x 239.3(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG)
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
230
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension Cable
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)