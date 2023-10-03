About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Transparent OLED Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-A

Transparent OLED Signage

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.

LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38% much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

*Based on LG’s WFB series

A woman understands her work by looking at the transparent display installed in the office's windows.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

 

Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

A woman understands her work by looking at the transparent display installed in the office's windows.

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

Optional

Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Transparent

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 920 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

23.1Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head)

11.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

280W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

171W (IEC 62087)

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Chemical strengthening

Thickness

3mm

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)

Transparency

38% (SET)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying