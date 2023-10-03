About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

55EW5TF-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

A New Level of See-through View

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings. It can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.
High Transparency
UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent Touch OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10*).

* Based on LG’s WFB series

Accurate and Vivid Colors

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Accurate and Vivid Colours

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colours and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

VERSATILE SOLUTION

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. P-Cap touch type is much better in accurate and fast touch responses than IR type, so users can fully enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

Protective Tempered Glass
VERSATILE SOLUTION

Accurate and Vivid Colours

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* Optically Clear Adhesive

Expandable Design
SPATIAL HARMONY

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

 

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(1.8M for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 10ea EMI gasket tape), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Matt Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 945 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

23.1Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head)

14.6Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

N/A

OPS Type compatible

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

280W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

171W (IEC 62087)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø12mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 10 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7 Professional, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Protection Glass Thickness

3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

Protection Glass Transmission

84% (Typ.)

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

120ms ↓

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

YES

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Chemical strengthening

Thickness

3mm

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7 (Moving Content Only)

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)

Transparency

33% (SET)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

NO

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

