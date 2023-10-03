We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HU70LA 4K UHD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
*Compared to previous generations of projectors that use a colour wheel.
*Compared to previous generations of projectors that use a colour wheel.
*Compared to previous generations of LG projectors that do not have TruMotion.
*Standard connectivity options: ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. Wireless connectivity supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems. iOS Screen Share supported via LG TV Plus App.
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
1500
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
25dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
28dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual (Motorized Focus)
-
Zoom
-
1.25x
-
Screen Size
-
60" ~ 140"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
100"@2.7~3.4m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2 - 1.5
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
4Ch(RGBB) LED
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
3W + 3W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
210W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter 210W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
USB Type-C
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
USB Type-C (Display, Charging)
-
1 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out)
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
YES
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Auto Keystone
-
YES (Vertical)
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Closed Caption
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES (4 Leg)
-
Local Key
-
Tact Key
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
YES
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
YES
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
314 x 210 x 95
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3.2
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)