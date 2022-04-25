In spaces where ventilation is difficult or insufficient, it is important to quickly remove contaminants by circulating air through a high-performance filter applied to an air purifier or air conditioner system.

• Air Purifiers



Dedicated air purifiers are an effective method of delivering clean air, especially for residential applications. LG offers various models of its PuriCare air purifiers including the PuriCare 360°. With 360° air purification and HEPA filters, it thoroughly captures the fine dust and refreshes the air across large areas*. The air purifier effortlessly pushes filtered airflow up to a distance of 7.5 meters via the Clean Booster which when powered on, rises and rotates to distribute filtered air throughout the entire room. For industrial or commercial applications, LG provides its commercial air purifier that can easily cover interiors of up to 158 square meters.** Perfect for large workspaces, lounges, conference rooms, and cafeterias, this impressive workhorse utilizes two powerful fans to quickly and consistently deliver clean air up to a distance of 12 meters.***



*Tested by LG internal lab in an enclosed area of 259m3 (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7m) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster turned on, measuring the speed of the air at height of 1.5m and distance of 7.5m.



**Tested by LG internal lab and CA (Korea Air Cleaning Association) in an enclosed area of 30m3 using Commercial PuriCare (model AS488BWA) on High Speed Mode based on CA testing methods (SPS-KACA 002-132). Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.



***Tested by LG internal lab in an enclosed area of 128m3 (1.7 x 29.0 x 2.6m) using Commercial PuriCare (model AS488BWA), measuring the speed of the air at height of 2.4m and distance of 15.55m. Results may differ depending on external conditions.

• Indoor Units with Air Purification



LG indoor units with air purification can quickly and effectively purify the air while providing efficient climate control. LG wall mounted units, cassettes and ducted systems can all be fitted with air purification technology. Technologies such as dust electrification, HEPA filters, PM 1.0 filters, deodorizing filters, UVnano, or ionizers are implemented in LG HVAC systems for IAQ management and air quality can be monitored in real-time. The combination of air purification technologies varies depending on the product. In addition to this, since the inside of an air purification system also needs to be hygienic, technology to suppress the formation of mold is also applied to internal components.



• Wall Mounted Units



LG wall mounted units such as the DUALCOOL and ARTCOOL come with the AirCare Complete System that ensures clean, purified air with multi-step filtration, and employs LG’s UVnano™ technology and Auto Cleaning to keep their insides clean at the same time. UVnano technology can maintain hygienic conditions by eliminating up to 99.99%* of bacteria from the fan. A Plasmaster Ionizer reduces harmful microscopic particles in the air that can stick to clothing or furniture. Finally, the LG Auto Cleaning function dries the heat exchanger to prevent mold and bacteria from forming.



*TUV has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermids, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the the air conditioner blower fan after being ewposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.

• Cassettes



LG cassette units like 1-way cassettes, 4-way cassettes and the Round Cassette can be equipped with the LG Air Purification Kit. The LG Air Purification Kit has been certified by TÜV to remove PM 1.0 fine dust and eliminate viruses and bacteria from the air up to 99.9%.* Through dust electrification, the electrostatic force of the smaller particles is increased improving dust collection efficiency. The Air Purification Kit also has an ionizer implemented to remove adhering bacteria. Maintenance and upkeep of the Air Purification Kit is more convenient with filters that can be easily washed without the need for completely replacing filters, resulting in filter costs savings.



*The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment. (TÜV reference no. 60382341 001)



The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment. (TÜV reference no. 60375745 001)

• Ducted Systems



Ducted systems also require air purification to ensure healthy indoor air. The LG UVnano Filter Box can be applied to ducted systems. The UVnano Filter Box has pre-filter and the high-rated MERV standard filtration (ISO 16890 standard ePM1 65%) for the collection of particles 0.3 -1μm in size. UVnano technology with UVC light eradicates viruses and bacteria captured on the pre-filter to create an even more hygienic indoor environment.

• Air Purification Monitoring and Control

Air quality can be monitored through the product's led lamp, controller, and ThinQ application. LG’s comprehensive control systems provide an additional level of air purification power by making system control more convenient and more thorough. With both individual unit control and extensive system-wide control, LG control solutions cover a wide range of applications and environments.