What does it take to stay ahead in a field as complex as the HVAC industry? LG has long been committed to delivering innovative products to customers and working closely with partners to remain ahead of the game. In recognition of these efforts, LG has been honored by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) for the fifth consecutive year. As a recipient of the AHRI Performance Award, LG takes pride in receiving this distinction for its HVAC solutions.



Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association currently with more than 350 member companies and representing the world’s HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.



For the Performance Award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the Performance Award.



A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI’s stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), and Room Fan Coil Units.

One of the more-than-fifty LG products evaluated included the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, which utilizes the company’s own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to provide outstanding performance and energy efficiency. Popular worldwide, and especially in Northern hemisphere countries where winters can be long and harsh, LG’s flagship VRF system delivers dependable heating operation, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius (negative-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG’s solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used.



The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.



Receiving the AHRI Performance Award for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution. With innovations in the HVAC industry, LG continues to strengthen its position and reputation around the world.

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.

