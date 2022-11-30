Comfort from Heat Pumps with BECON and ThinQ

Service providers that wish to improve their customers’ experience, this is for you. What if you could provide your clients with remote maintenance or directly come equipped with the right parts for a repair in one visit?



LG BECON cloud service provides just that: a cloud-based digital monitoring platform that allows service providers to monitor, interact and change the parameters of their clients’ heat pump, remotely.



Why does LG BECON benefit you, a service provider? To begin with the most obvious advantage, the service allows you to save time and reduce costs. Indeed, the number of business trips required is consequently reduced as most of the monitoring is available at all times through the platform. Besides, thanks to remote maintenance, you’re able to help your customers without physical interaction with the product for minor issues: whether it involves changing the set temperature or the operation mode.

BECON cloud service #1. Regular Site Monitoring

Besides, error diagnosis is a walk in the park as the cause and parts needed can be identified ahead through the available data. In other words, if an issue occurs, no pre-visit is needed for diagnosis, and you can directly come with the right parts for the repair in a one-time visit. Customers are at peace knowing that if an issue arises, an immediate and top-notch service will be provided to them without the inconvenience of a pre-visit, call to a service center, or days of waiting time.

BECON cloud service #2. Site Control

Consequently, it enables you to offer a top-quality service to your customers with a more accurate diagnosis and faster repair. Indeed, nothing is more important than service efficiency in the case of a heating system’s failure: no one wants to wait more than a few days for hot water. Faster and more convenient repair is then a key competitive advantage for service providers.

BECON cloud service #3. Cycle Monitoring

Accessible via PC, tablet, and mobile, this cloud-based tool revolutionizes the service you provide to your Therma V’s customers. BECON cloud users are automatically notified by emails about occurring issues, able to access basic adjustment control functions, and aware of their customers’ heat pump operation via real-time and aggregated data.

If you're a service provider or installer looking for resources on how to use your LG BECON cloud service, we provide a video that explains the basic operation of the platform.

LG Smart Control Solutions such as ThinQ for heat pump owners and BECON for service providers exist to facilitate the adoption, management, and maintenance of heat pumps. From anywhere, at any time, heat pump owners can operate their system and take advantage of the benefits of LG ThinQ. Similarly, service providers can access and aggregated data and can control the basic functions of their customers’ heat pumps for a reliable and convenient maintenance service thanks to LG BECON. Help your worried customers switch to heat pumps by providing them with the right tools to ease their minds!