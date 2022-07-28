Lee: When you compare only the cost of the product equipment, the initial investment is actually similar. However, because a VRF system does not require 3rd-party equipment installation costs. including water piping and automated control systems, the initial investment is relatively low.

I also think VRF is more competitive when it comes to operating costs. If you compare the operating costs of an air-cooled VRF and a water-cooled chiller, the two system types are similar. The chiller system may even perform better when it comes to costs depending on the season. However, a VRF may be more beneficial when you factor in the operating costs of the air conditioning equipment connected to the chiller as well as 3rd-party equipment such as pumps, cooling towers and FCUs.

Of course, when it comes to a water-cooled VRF system, additional costs 3rd-party equipment such as a chiller must also be taken into account. However, even in this scenario, a water-cooled VRF system can save energy by being designed to manage refrigerant flow rates and variable flow rates to control indoor units individually or implement 3rd-party systems to control pumps and water flow. Therefore, actual operation costs for water-cooled VRF systems can be considered to be lower than chillers.



Seo: Initial investment for a water-cooled chiller system is higher than a VRF system because additional equipment is required such as cooling towers, pumps and air handlers. However, the efficiency of a water-cooled chiller can be up to twice as good as an air-cooled VRF or chiller, and it can be used for a wider range of applications. Although some may argue that cooling towers and pumps also consume energy, I think these costs are insignificant when compared to the operating costs of the chiller system overall.

In the HVAC market, not only do we need to consider operating costs, but we must also take other factors such as comfort, efficiency, manageability, convenience, and maintaining existing processes into consideration. So, I think that chillers and VRF systems are competitive in projects up to 500RT in scale. I’m responsible for the Latin American market and in this region, chillers are more commonly chosen for projects 500RT or larger due to the consideration of installation, operating costs, and other factors.