While it is generally good to have fresh air circulating within your home, allergens, pollen, and not to mention fine-dust make the fairy tale a little more complex. It is necessary to filter out these harmful pollutants from air coming into the home to optimize indoor living conditions. How does the ERV ensure the safe passage of clean air while stemming the infiltration of harmful contaminants? The Residential ERV has filters that remove fine-dust from the outdoor air and hygiene technology that removes germs from the air before it is introduced indoors. LG uses a prefilter for collecting larger particles and an ePM₁ filter to remove smaller particles. This standard option ePM₁ filter inhibits up to 95% of the fine dust (0.3~1.0µm in size) on its way to entering a building. *



*Captures 95 percent of fine dust with a particle size of 0.3㎛. Tested by Korea Conformity Laboratories at a temperature of 23±5 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 45±10 percent.

LG’s UVnano technology has got outdoor air introduced indoors covered. The UV light breaks down the viruses and bacteria at the cellular level, annihilating 99.99% of the would-be intruders from the pre-filter. * The efficacy the LG UV LED was accredited by the international testing institute TUV Rhineland. Additionally, to ensure delivery of healthy and clean air, LG applies a bacterial and mold resistant air passage material (EPS) and mold resistant material for the heat exchanger. **



*Tested by TÜV Rheinland by measuring the number of bacteria colonies (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Klebsiella pneumoniae) at a temperature of 25±2 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 50±10 percent after 2 hours of product operation.



**Heat exchanger mold resistance performance tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute and certified as 0 grade. Testing was conducted in compliance with ASTM G21-15, with testing conditions as follows: 28-30℃, 85%RH or higher, 28 day duration. Results may vary depending on the environment. Air passageway bacteria resistance was tested by Fiti Testing & Research Institute with antibacterial activity certified as R4.6 (Strain 1), R6.2 (Strain 2). Testing was conducted in compliance with JIS Z 2801: 2010, film adhesion method with test conditions as follows: (35+/-1)℃, 90%RH for 24 hours. Results may vary depending on the environment.

Last, but certainly not least, dual fine-dust sensors and a CO₂ sensor allow for real-time monitoring of indoor air quality. This multi-pronged approach ensures that the residential ERV has your bases covered – taking the hassle out of indoor air quality optimization.