In large-scale buildings, cloud-based operating systems can identify operation errors in advance for more effective system maintenance. If the air conditioner breaks down, system administrators and users can be notified of the issue through sensors and alarms. The system administrator can then analyze the system error and notify the maintenance engineer. The maintenance manager is now able to understand the issue and prepare the required tools, components, and materials before being dispatched. This service helps in the delivery of fast and accurate maintenance. Also, the use of a comprehensive database, operation management, and access to system maintenance history promotes faster response times and prevents additional energy consumption throughout the maintenance process.

As AI systems continue to develop, they will become an integral part of our world and improve the energy efficiency of many of the systems we use daily. In the future, AI technology is expected to improve the world by developing air conditioners to the stage where they can recognize human activities and understand our health and moods for more precise control and optimal conditions.