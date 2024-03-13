We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Imagine a world where your heating and cooling don't just keep you comfortable but also care for the planet. The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc is leading the charge toward sustainability in the HVAC world. LG Electronics recently unveiled this air-to-water heat pump, marking a significant advancement in heating and cooling solutions. Not only does it boast top-notch performance , but it's also technologically ahead of the game. It's a game-changer for both homeowners and businesses, paving the way for a more energy-efficient and eco-conscious future. With the THERMA V R290, LG is setting new benchmarks in the industry for eco-conscious heating and cooling.
R290 Brings Higher Energy Efficiency
LG is one step ahead with its new LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc,adapting to Europe's upcoming strict refrigerant regulations. They've switched to R290 refrigerant, which has an impressively low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just three. This A+++ rated1) wonder slashes carbon emissions by up to 93% compared to traditional boilers2), as it cleverly uses air as its energy source. For those thinking of upgrading from an older heat pump, the THERMA V is a no-brainer – it's a huge leap in household energy efficiency. LG's move not only meets regulatory demands but also offers performance, more sustainable heating solution for everyone.
1) The energy ratings of Therma V R290 Monobloc series range from A++ (9kW Model at 55 degrees Celsius LWT) to A+++ (9kW Model at 35 degrees Celsius LWT / 12kW, 14kW, 16kW at 35 degrees Celsius and 55 degrees Celsius LWT).
2) Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU). Carbon emission rates are calculated for space heating only. Using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35 degrees Celsius temperature operation based on average temperatures in France. Annual energy consumption can vary depending on the model due to ErP energy efficiency and declared Prated values. Efficiency is based on a condensing boiler, assuming the same annual heating demand as LG Therma V R290 Monobloc 16kW. Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and the carbon intensity of the power sector in the EU in 2022, and 56.1 t-CO2/TJ is considered for calculation of CO2 emission of gas boiler.
R290 monoblock and refrigerant reduction graph and background of plant
* This was simulated based on the Average Climate and Low Temperature (35℃) condition and this simulation result may differ from actual values since there are many assumptions used.
Updated Design and Flexible Installation
The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc's sleek design easily blends with various home and building styles, featuring a durable, sophisticated grey casing and an elegantly wavy, dark grey grille for efficient ventilation. Its compact size, thanks to having just one fan, ensures it fits neatly under most windows, enhancing both practicality and aesthetics. As a Monobloc-type solution, the THERMA V integrates hydronic components within the unit, simplifying installation by eliminating the need for complex refrigerant pipework. LG offers three installation options – control, hydro, and combi units – making it versatile for different settings. Maintenance is a breeze; technicians can easily access the unit's internals via a side panel. Plus, it's designed with safety in mind, featuring sealed electrical components, ventilation, and safety-relief valves for peace of mind.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc under a light-filled fence Design description of LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Quieter for Users and the Neighborhood
The EU's new rules are cracking down on noise levels in heat pumps, and LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc is ahead of the game. It's packed with sound- and vibration-proofing tech, ensuring a tranquil environment for both users and their neighbors. Thanks to biomimetic designs like aero hubs and variable winglets, this pump keeps fan noise to a minimum. The THERMA V's dual sound shield and vibration dampers work so well that its outdoor unit hums along at just 49 decibels3) – that's quiet enough to keep peace with the neighbors. Plus, it's earned the Quiet Mark accreditation, making it one of the stealthiest heat pumps around in noise reduction.4)
3) Based on noise level under heating rated condition measured in accordance with EN 12102-1 and ISO 9614.
4) The Quiet Mark is awarded to a selection of the quietest products in each category. Quiet Mark certified LG Therma V R290 Monobloc models are HM093HFX UB60, HM121HF UB60, HM123HF UB60, HM141HF UB60, HM143HF UB60, HM161HF UB60, and HM163HF UB60. The certification is valid for United Kingdom and European territories only.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc under a light-filled fence A description of the sound performance of LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
Wide Operation Range Means a Wide Comfort Range
The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc heat pump is a true all-rounder, boasting an impressive operation range that's perfect for diverse climates. In the chilly depths of winter, it confidently delivers stable heating in temperatures as low as -28℃, ensuring a cozy warmth when you need it most. When it's time to cool off, this versatile heat pump has you covered with a cooling operation range of 5 to 48℃, ideal for those hot summer days. The chilled water outlet temperature ranges from a refreshing 5 to 27℃, while the hot water can be adjusted between a comfortable 15 to a toasty 75℃. Whether it's a frosty winter morning or a scorching summer afternoon, the LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc is designed to provide optimal comfort throughout the year.5)
5) The Therma V R290 Monobloc operates at an external temperature as low as negative 28 degrees Celsius. However, the leaving water temperature that can be achieved at negative 28 degrees Celsius may be limited to a maximum of 50 degrees Celsius and the heating capacity may also be reduced compared to the nominal capacity. The Therma V R290 Monobloc performs 100 percent of heating capacity at an external temperature as low as negative 7 degrees Celsius under the condition of leaving water at 35 degrees Celsius. Product performance may differ depending on environmental factors.
an LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc in the cold winter a warm summer LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc
User-Friendly Energy Solutions
LG's THERMA V is all about making energy management a breeze. It's part of LG’s Home Energy Platform, teaming up with their Energy Storage System (ESS) that can be combined with 3rd party solar panels for a complete household energy solution. The cool part? It syncs perfectly with LG's ThinQ™ smart home platform, letting users easily control and monitor their heat pump and store extra energy in the ESS. Plus, LG’s Building Energy Control (BECON) cloud lets HVAC techs remotely set up and update the heat pump’s software, making installation and maintenance a snap.
With Government Subsidies, the THERMA V R290 Monobloc Makes Even More Sense
The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc is more than just a top-notch heat pump in terms of energy savings, sleek design, and user-friendliness. It's also a smart financial move, thanks to the R290 refrigerant making users eligible for government perks. In Germany, for instance, opting for the THERMA V R290 can get you a 40% subsidy on your initial investment, which is even 5% more than what you'd get with the THERMA V R32 model. Plus, several countries offer tax benefits for using refrigerants with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) – less than 150. And in Spain, installing a THERMA V R290 Monobloc means you dodge the refrigerant tax, all thanks to its low GWP.6)
6) Data is valid as of 2023 but policies may vary depending on the date.
The LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc represents a significant leap forward in sustainable heating and cooling. Its use of R290 refrigerant aligns with stringent European regulations and offers a low GWP, significantly reducing carbon emissions . The design is not only environmentally conscious but also user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, fitting seamlessly into various settings. Additionally, the THERMA V excels in quiet operation, meeting the EU's strict noise level standards while offering easy integration with LG's Home Energy Platform for efficient energy management.7) Financially, it's a smart choice, with eligibility for government subsidies and tax benefits in several countries, making it an attractive option for eco-conscious consumers seeking both efficiency and savings.8)
7) To utilize this function, purchase of accessories (provided by LGE or 3rd party) is required.
8) Data is valid as of 2023 but policies may vary depending on the date.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
