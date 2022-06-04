According to WHO’s latest data referring to 2016, indoor air pollution is one of the most significant risks to human health in coming years and claims the lives of a whopping 3.8million individuals each year1). They recognize the impending risk of indoor air quality as well and go on to state that some 3.8 million deaths a year could be due to poor indoor air quality - indicating a severeness over outdoor air quality and this type of damage has a myriad of consequences downstream including a burgeoning burden on the health care system.



Outdoor pollution that puts significant taxes on the quality of indoor air could be the usual culprits like smog or debris from construction sites, traffic jams as well as their organic counterparts like pollen and plant foliage.



1) who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/household-air-pollution-and-health

While initially, not an entirely intuitive notion to grasp, it becomes more obvious with a little bit of contemplation; as indoor air quality is not only radically affected by external components that plague outdoor air quality, it is also subject to the factors inherent in the building materials, furniture, and living organisms coming into contact in close quarters. Indoor pollutants can stem from such things as poor building materials, faulty or denigrating home appliances and furniture, poorly installed or maintained electrical circuits, and mechanical devices, not to mention the threats from bodily fluids coming from occupants themselves.