Hyun: In developing the THERMA V R290 Monobloc, our engineering and design teams were acutely aware of the unique environmental conditions and aesthetic expectations prevalent in the European markets. We recognized that standalone homes dominate these regions, and every aspect of a home, including its heat pump, should contribute to its overall appeal and functionality.

Our design philosophy was guided by the European design ethos, which values both form and function.

Safety was paramount in our design process, especially considering the use of flammable refrigerants. We implemented a fully closed (sealed-type) design for all electrical parts, proactive ventilation before every start-up, and additional safety relief valves and deaerators at the water out line. Sealed fittings on compressor power connections were also a critical addition, ensuring the highest safety standards.