About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi split systémy

Klimatizační systém LG Multi Split poskytuje pohodlné a stylové řešení chlazení a vytápění v každém pokoji. Nevyžaduje více venkovních jednotek pro chlazení všech prostor, což vytváří úsporu místa.

Multi_Split_01

Multi split systémy

Klimatizační systém LG Multi Split je pohodlné a stylové řešení chlazení

Funkce
Funkce
Kontaktujte nás

Dokonalé řešení pro více pokojů

Systém Multi Split poskytuje chlazení a vytápění v každém pokoji, přitom je třeba montáž jediné venkovní jednotky.

Typ s několika potrubími

Jedna venkovní jednotka dokáže podporovat dvě až pět vnitřních jednotek.

Typ rozvaděče

Jedna venkovní jednotka dokáže podporovat až devět vnitřních jednotek.

Multi Split_04_CZ

Úspora místa

Systém LG Multi Split nevyžaduje více venkovních jednotek pro chlazení všech prostor ve vašem domě. Potřebuje pouze jednu venkovní jednotku pro pokrytí celého domu.

Flexibilní design

V závislosti na jednotlivých pokojích je k dispozici široká škála designů vnitřních jednotek.

Multi Split_06_CZ

Různé vnitřní typy

Různé typy hladkých elegantních vnitřních jednotek se hodí do interiéru každého domu.

*Nabídka se může lišit dle země

Multi Split_07_CZ

Úspora energie

Pokročilá invertorová technologie LG přináší silný výkon a přitom spotřebovává méně energie. Přinese vám vyšší úspory během životního cyklu výrobku.

Chytré řízení zátěže

Venkovní jednotka Multi Split automaticky řídí teplotu vzduchu odváděného do domu v závislosti na venkovních podmínkách.

Multi-Split_09_CZ_Re_2

Rychlé chlazení pomocí chytrých čidel

Kromě teplotního čidla společnost LG přidala i tlakové čidlo pro přesnější a stabilnější ovládání. To umožňuje o 30％ rychlejší dosažení cílové teploty při chlazení a o 44％ při vytápění.

Multi Split_10_CZ

Tichý noční provoz

Systém LG Multi Split funguje při nízkých úrovních hluku. Režim tichého nočního provozu dokáže snížit úroveň hluku v noci.

* Na bázi modelu MU2M15 UL4

Odeslat poptávku

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

Kontaktujte nás Zjistit více