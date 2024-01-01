About Cookies on This Site

Parapetní jednotky (Konzole)

Parapetní jednotky vám zažídí pohodlné chlazení prostoru ze spodní části stěny. Tato jednotka umožňuje 5krokové ovládání lopatek. Ty směřují vzhůru a díky tomu směřují průtok vzduchu během provozu chlazení.

 

Parapetní jednotky(Konzole)

Pohodlné chlazení prostoru ze spodní části stěny

 

Funkce
Nosná montážní konzola

Lopatka směřuje směrem vzhůru a směruje průtok vzduchu směrem ke stropu během provozu chlazení. Při vytápění lopatka směruje teplý vzduch směrem dolů a vyrovnává teplotu pokoje, obzvláště podlahy.

5krokové ovládání lopatek

Pro ovládání směru vzduchu je 5 různých fází.

 

Zdravější vzduch s 3fázovým systémem filtrace vzduchu

 

Existují 3 fáze systému filtrace vzduchu. Nejprve, antibakteriální předfiltrace primárně zredukuje prachové částice a odpudí prach. Za druhé, filtr se skládá z enzymů, které rozkládají alergeny. A nakonec, sterilizovaný iontový generátor vypouští zhruba 1,2 milionu iontů a zachytává některé nebezpečné látky přenášené vzduchem.

Kontaktujte nás

Chcete-li se dovědět další informace o výrobku, kontaktujte nás a brzy se s vámi spojíme.

