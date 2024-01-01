About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V 5

LG MULTI V 5 je integrované řešení, které kombinuje pokročilé technologie pro vysoké budovy. Zajišťuje maximální energetickou účinnost a současně minimalizuje provozní náklady. Využívá technologii ovládání s duálním snímáním, jež monitoruje vlhkost i teplotu.

/content/dam/channel/wcms/cz/business/multi-v-5

MULTI V 5

Zařízení Multi V 5 spolu s vnitřní jednotkou s výkonným čištěním vzduchu a účinnou ventilací umožňuje vám i vaší budově dýchat stejně čistý a svěží vzduch jako v lese.

Funkce Použití řešení Produktová řada
Funkce
Obrázek znázorňující maximální účinnost zařízení Multi V 5.

Nejvyšší účinnost

Zařízení MULTI V 5 nabízí díky inovativním technologiím nejvyšší energetickou účinnost na světě.

Obrázek znázorňující ovládání s duálním snímáním u zařízení Multi V 5.

Ovládání s duálním snímáním

Ovládání s duálním snímáním monitoruje vlhkost i teplotu a na jejich základě optimalizuje provoz tak, aby byl ekonomický i komfortní.

Inteligentní řízení zatížení

Inteligentní řízení zatížení (SLC) řídí chladicí kapacitu podle teploty a vlhkosti tak, aby bylo dosaženo maximální energetické účinnosti.

Komfortní chlazení

Funkce komfortního chlazení pomáhá zachovat provoz zařízení v režimu mírného chlazení, aniž by docházelo k zastavení mezi provozy.

Vylepšené vytápění

Prodloužení topné hodiny se zpožděním namrzání výměníku tepla díky přesné předpovědi rosného bodu.

Obrázek znázorňující unikátní invertorový kompresor zařízení Multi V 5.

Bezkonkurenční invertorový kompresor

Bezkonkurenční invertorový kompresor nabízí vyšší energetickou účinnost i spolehlivost.

Vylepšená ložiska z materiálu PEEK

Vylepšená ložiska z materiálu PEEK (polyetherketonová vlákna) přispívají k vyšší odolnosti a spolehlivosti kompresoru díky lubrikativnímu materiálu ložisek a jejich zdokonalenému tvaru.

Vstřikování páry

Dvoufázový kompresní efekt zajišťuje účinný provoz vytápění za nízkých okolních teplot.

Inteligentní management oleje

Olejová čidla spustí regeneraci oleje pouze tehdy, když je nutné zvýšit účinnost kompresoru. Rovněž zajišťují vyvážené množství oleje v obou kompresorech.

HiPOR™

Technologie HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) minimalizuje energetické ztráty pomocí přímého návratu oleje.

Optimální vysoce účinné řešení kvality vzduchu

Nainstalujte řešení LG ERV spolu se zařízením Multi V 5 a využívejte energeticky úsporné větrání. Řešení ERV reaguje na venkovní teplotu a úroveň CO2 a zajišťuje účinnější vytápění a chlazení.

Obrázek čistého vzduchu přiváděného do kanceláře prostřednictvím zařízení Multi V 5.

Obrázek znázorňující povrchovou úpravu Ocean Black Fin u zařízení Multi V 5.

Povrchová úprava Ocean Black Fin

Toto vzduchotechnické zařízení bylo navrženo pro provoz v náročných podmínkách. Odolnost tepelného výměníku s povrchovou úpravou Ocean Black Fin proti korozi obdržela certifikaci TÜV po 10 000 hodinách testování.

Obrázek znázorňující průběžné vytápění u zařízení Multi V 5.

Průběžné vytápění

Technologie průběžného vytápění byla vylepšena díky zpožděnému odmrazování prostřednictvím čidla vlhkosti, částečnému odmrazování a chytrému řízení oleje pomocí čidla oleje.

Obrázek znázorňující flexibilní instalaci zařízení Multi V 5.

Flexibilní instalace s velkokapacitní venkovní jednotkou

Díky vylepšením hlavních součástí nabízí jedna venkovní jednotka MULTI V 5 vysokou kapacitu až 26 HP. Umožňuje tak flexibilní využití podlahové plochy, vyžaduje méně místa pro instalaci a výrazně snižuje celkovou hmotnost výsledné instalace.

Biometrická technologie

Vylepšené ventilátory zvyšují proudění vzduchu až o 10 % a současně až o 20 % snižují spotřebu energie.

Vyšší průtok vzduchu

Prodloužený kryt zajišťuje větší kapacitu pro výměnu tepla a zvyšuje průtok vzduchu.

Čtyřstranný výměník tepla

Zlepšuje přenos tepla až o 20 %, což ve výsledku přispívá k vyšší kapacitě a výkonu.

Snadné ovládání pomocí připojení Multi V-AHU

Zařízení MULTI V lze připojit k DX cívce jednotky pro úpravu vzduchu, která zajistí svěží a klimatizované prostředí. K dispozici jsou různé možnosti ovládání pomocí ovladačů LG nebo dodaného DDC, jež může pracovat s kontaktním signálem nebo protokoly Modbus.

Obrázek znázorňující prostřednictvím ikon místa, kam lze nainstalovat zařízení Multi V 5.

Zařízení MULTI V 5 představuje vhodné řešení pro

Obrázek znázorňující produktovou řadu zařízení Multi V 5.

Produktová řada MULTI V 5

Obrázek muže držícího smartphone s otevřenou webovou stránkou LG na obrazovce.

Poptávka

Chcete-li se dozvědět další informace o produktu. zašlete nám poptávku a my se s vámi brzy spojíme.

