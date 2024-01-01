About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV je chladicí systém a zdroj vody nabízející vysoce účinný a ekonomický provoz. Tato kompaktní a lehká venkovní jednotka umožňuje flexibilní instalaci.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_01

MULTI V Water IV

Vysoce efektivní a ekonomický zdroj vody s flexibilním instalačním prostorem

Funkce Aplikace řešení Produktová řada
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku
MULTI V Water IV_02_CZ

Ekonomický a vysoce účinný systém

MULTI V Water IV používá metodu chlazení vodou, optimalizuje výkon a zajišťuje výkonnou výměnu tepla pro výškové budovy, čímž přispívá k úsporám elektrické energie.

MULTI_V_Water_IV_03

Invertorový kompresor LG 4. generace

Zařízení MULTI V Water IV je vybaveno vysoce účinným invertorovým scroll kompresorem s frekvenčním rozsahem 15 Hz až 150 Hz. Ten díky nízkým vibracím a snížené hlučnosti poskytuje vyšší výkon.

Zvýšená rychlost kompresoru

Rychlá provozní odezva zvyšuje účinnost při částečném zatížení.

Inteligentní management oleje

K rekuperaci oleje dochází jen tehdy, když je to nutné, což zvyšuje spolehlivost kompresoru a uživatelské pohodlí.

HiPOR™

Eliminace energetických ztrát a zvýšení účinnosti návratem oleje přímo do kompresoru.

Kompaktní rozměry

Optimalizované provedení kompaktní a lehké venkovní jednotky umožňuje umístit dvě jednotky na sebe, čímž dochází k 50% úspoře instalačního prostoru.

Nízká hmotnost

Snadná přeprava i instalace díky 13% zmenšení rozměrů jednotky a 15% snížení celkové hmotnosti.

Variabilní řízení průtoku vody (volitelné)

MULTI V Water IV_07_CZ

Vysoká účinnost bez ohledu na externí podmínky

Vysoce efektivní a ekonomický zdroj vody s flexibilním instalačním prostorem

MULTI V Water IV_08_CZ

MULTI V Water IV představuje vhodné řešení pro

MULTI V Water IV_09_CZ

Produktová řada MULTI V Water IV

Air_Solution_03

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku DALŠÍ INFORMACE