Waschgeräte

Welcher Waschmaschinentyp passt zu dir?

LG Waschmaschinen und Trockner-Produktpalette vor einer beigefarbenen Wand. Enthält einen Wäschetrockner, eine Frontlader-Waschmaschine mit offener Tür, eine Waschtrocknerkombination und einen WashTower. Rechts ist eine Waldsicht sichtbar.

Finde die passende Lösung für deinen Haushalt

Ob klassische Waschmaschine, platzsparende Einbauvariante oder praktischer Waschtrockner: Jeder Typ hat seine Vorteile – passend zu deinem Wohnraum und deinem Wäschebedarf.

Alles für deine Wäschepflege – LG Geräte im Überblick

LG WashTower mit zweifarbigem Design in Grün und Beige, ordentlich in einem eingebauten Kleiderschrank installiert. Umgeben sind organisierte Kleidung, Körbe und Haushaltsgegenstände.

LG WashTower

Die clevere Kombination aus Waschmaschine und Trockner spart Platz und bietet komfortable Bedienung.

LG schwarze Waschmaschine in einem modernen Nutzraum. Ein Wäschekorb befindet sich neben der Maschine und die Innenseite des Trockners ist hell beleuchtet und sichtbar.

Waschmaschine

Für gründliche Reinigung und schonende Pflege deiner Kleidung.

LG weißer Frontlader-Waschtrockner mit geteilter Sicht auf den Innenraum. Auf der linken Seite wird die Wäsche in Wasser gewaschen, auf der rechten Seite wird sie mit warmer Luft getrocknet.

Trockner

Effizientes Trocknen mit maximaler Pflege für deine Kleidung.

LG schwarzer Wäschetrockner unter einer Theke in einem Wäschebereich installiert. Die transparente Tür zeigt die Wäsche im Inneren, die durch die Vorderseite der Maschine gut sichtbar ist.

Waschtrockner

Zwei Funktionen in einem Gerät – ideal für kleine Räume und flexible Wäschepflege.

Finde deinen Waschmaschinentyp
Kaufberater
LG WashTower beginnt als separate Wasch- und Trocknereinheiten nebeneinander und stapelt sich dann vertikal, um auf der rechten Seite Platz für zusätzliche Aufbewahrung von Kleidung zu schaffen.

LG WashTower

LG WashTower

Für mehr Komfort und Platzersparnis

Die elegante Kombination aus Waschmaschine und Trockner in einer Einheit spart Platz und bietet zentrale Steuerung – ideal für Haushalte, die Effizienz und Komfort schätzen.

Für mehr Komfort und Platzersparnis
Weiße LG Waschmaschine, eingebaut in einen grauen Aufbewahrungsschrank in einem modernen Versorgungsraum.

Kleine LG Waschmaschine in Weiß mit einer Tiefe von 565 mm, ideal für enge Waschräume.

Waschmaschinen

Die passende Waschmaschine für deinen Alltag

LG Waschmaschinen gibt es in verschiedenen Kapazitäten – von kompakten Modellen für kleine Haushalte bis zu großen Geräten für Familien. So findest du genau die Größe, die zu deinem Lebensstil passt.

Die passende Waschmaschine für deinen Alltag
Schwarze LG-Waschmaschine und Trockner werden zunächst nebeneinander gezeigt und dann zu einer einzigen Einheit kombiniert, um Platz auf der rechten Seite für die Aufbewahrung von Kleidung zu schaffen.

LG mittelgroße Waschmaschine in Schwarz mit 565 mm Tiefe für Standardküchen.

Waschtrockner

Kompakter All-in-One-Komfort

Spare Platz und Zeit: LG Waschtrockner waschen und trocknen in einem Gerät – für frische Kleidung ohne Kompromisse.

Kompakter All-in-One-Komfort
Weißer LG-Wäschetrockner in Holzregalen mit Handtüchern und einem Waschstuhl. Der AI DD-Sensor erkennt den Stofftyp und trocknet Handtücher zu einem weichen Finish.

LG-Waschmaschine mit großem Fassungsvermögen in Silber mit einer Tiefe von 615 mm und großzügiger Trommelgröße.

Trockner

Effizientes Trocknen, sanfte Pflege

LG Trockner sorgen das ganze Jahr über für perfekt getrocknete Kleidung – schnell, energieeffizient und schonend für deine Stoffe.

Effizientes Trocknen, sanfte Pflege

*Produktverfügbarkeit und -eigenschaften können je nach Modell variieren. Weitere Informationen findest du auf den einzelnen Produktseiten.

Produkte vergleichen

Vergleiche die wichtigsten Eigenschaften der LG-Produktpalette, um das Produkt auszuwählen, das zu deinem Zuhause und Lebensstil passt.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Vorderseite WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Vorderseite F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Vorderseite F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Vorderseite FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Vorderseite FDV909BN
FDV909BN
null12.09.011.011.09.0

*Die Spezifikationen können sich ändern. Die aktuellsten Informationen findest du auf den einzelnen Produktseiten.

Hilfreiche Tipps, unterstützt von LG

Probiere einfache Tipps für den Alltag aus, um deine Geräte besser zu nutzen.

LG Slim Frontlader-Waschmaschine ordentlich montiert in kompaktem Schrankraum

Entlarvung der Wahrheiten über die Kapazität von Slim Washers

Reinigen des Flusenfilters des Wärmepumpentrockners für effiziente Trocknung

Anleitung für Wärmepumpentrockner

Person, die nach dem Trocknen mit dem LG smarten Trockner ordentlich gefaltete Strickkleidung hält

Intelligente Wäsche: Meistere Waschtage mit LGs smarten Trocknern

Waschmaschine FAQ

Q.

Sind Waschtrockner-Kombinationen die Investition wert?

A.

Eine Waschtrockner-Kombination ist eine ausgezeichnete Lösung für alle, die wenig Platz haben oder die den Komfort des Waschens und Trocknens in einem einzigen Gerät suchen. Sie ist besonders nützlich, wenn du lieber nicht zwischen Wasch- und Trockenprogrammen wartest, einen schnellen Waschgang für kleinere Beladungen benötigst oder die Trocknungsfunktion nur gelegentlich verwendest.

Denke daran, dass die Trockenkapazität normalerweise kleiner ist als die Waschkapazität, sodass größere Ladungen möglicherweise aufgeteilt werden müssen.

LG bietet eine Reihe von Hochleistungs-Waschtrocknern, die leistungsstarke Reinigung, schnelle Waschoptionen und effizientes Trocknen kombinieren, ideal für modernes Leben, wo Platz und Komfort wichtig sind.

Q.

Ist es besser, eine separate Waschmaschine und einen separaten Trockner zu haben?

A.

Die Waschtrockner von LG bieten eine fortschrittliche Leistung und entsprechen der Waschqualität separater Maschinen. Die speziellen Wasch- und Trocknereinheiten bieten jedoch zusätzliche Flexibilität. Du kannst eine Ladung waschen, während du eine andere trocknest, und eigenständige Trockner haben in der Regel eine größere Trocknungskapazität.

Mit den KI-gestützten Appliances von LG können separate Maschinen sogar miteinander kommunizieren. Deine Waschmaschine sendet die Zyklusinformationen an deinen Trockner, der dann automatisch das optimale Trockenprogramm auswählt - Manuelle Eingabe nicht erforderlich.

Q.

Was kann eine intelligente Waschmaschine?

A.

Die intelligenten Waschmaschinen von LG verwenden KI-Technologie, um Stofftypen zu analysieren und die Waschzyklen entsprechend anzupassen. Mit Deep Learning und 6 Motion Direct Drive erzeugt die Maschine sechs verschiedene Trommelbewegungen, die für eine stoffspezifische Pflege sorgen, die Waschleistung verbessern und Schäden reduzieren.

 

Dank der integrierten Wi-Fi-Konnektivität kannst du deine Waschmaschine über die LG ThinQ-App oder kompatible Sprachassistenten aus der Ferne steuern. Zu den wichtigsten intelligenten Funktionen gehören:

1. Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

2. Benachrichtigungen, wenn eine Wäsche abgeschlossen ist

3. Smart Diagnosis™ für schnelle Fehlerbehebung

4. Herunterladbare Programme, die auf deine Wäschebedürfnisse zugeschnitten sind

 

Es bietet eine intelligente Wäschepflege, die sich nahtlos in deinen vernetzten Lebensstil einfügt.

Q.

Was ist Quick Wash an einer LG-Waschmaschine?

A.

LGs Quick Wash verwendet die TurboWash™ 360˚-Technologie, um eine gründliche Reinigung in nur 39 Minuten zu gewährleisten, ideal für vielbeschäftigte Haushalte.

Sie kombiniert 3D-Multispray-Hochdruckdüsen mit einer intelligenten Inverterpumpe und optimiert so den Wasserfluss, die Waschmittelnutzung und die Trommelbewegung für eine effiziente und dennoch schonende Wäsche.

Dieser schnelle Zyklus spart Zeit, ohne Kompromisse bei der Reinigungsleistung oder der Textilpflege einzugehen, wodurch er ideal für tägliche Beladungen ist, wenn du wenig Zeit hast.