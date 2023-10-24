About Cookies on This Site

Home Office Monitore

Die Home Office Monitore von LG sorgen mit innovativen Features für optimale Arbeitsbedingungen in Ihren eigenen vier Wänden. Hier trifft beeindruckende Bildqualität auf augenschonende Displayfunktionen und einfache Benutzeranpassungen. Revolutionieren Sie Ihr Home Office – mit den zuverlässigen und leistungsstarken Home Office Bildschirmen von LG.

Erleben Sie unsere aktuellen Homeoffice Monitore

Lebensechte, satte und helle Farben und eine natürliche Detailtreue bieten LG Monitore mit IPS-Technologie.

Brillante Farben aus jedem Blickwinkel

Lebensechte, satte und helle Farben und eine natürliche Detailtreue – ein LG IPS- Monitor bietet höchste Bildqualität aus jedem Blickwinkel.

Home-Office-Monitore von LG

Die LG-Monitore für das Homeoffice sorgen mit ihren innovativen Features für optimale Arbeitsbedingungen in deinen eigenen vier Wänden. Hier trifft die beeindruckende Bildqualität auf augenschonende Displayfunktionen und einfache Benutzeranpassungen. Revolutioniere jetzt dein Setup im Homeoffice – mit den zuverlässigen und leistungsstarken Bildschirmen von LG für den optimalen Arbeitsplatz daheim.

Home Office Monitore – für noch mehr Flexibilität

Mit den Home Office Monitoren von LG können Sie Ihren persönlichen Arbeitsplatz in Ihren eigenen vier Wänden besonders angenehm gestalten und somit von noch mehr Effizienz und Flexibilität profitieren. Dank des ergonomischen Designs schaffen die Home Office Monitoren mit nur wenig Aufwand eine produktive Atmosphäre an Ihrem heimischen Arbeitsplatz – ganz nach Ihren persönlichen Bedürfnissen. Nutzen Sie die praktische Wandmontage oder verstellen Sie den Neigungswinkel des Displays, sodass Sie Ihre Arbeit und Projekte stets optimal vor Augen haben. Zudem überzeugen die Home Office Monitore durch ihr schlankes Design und moderne Materialien. Diverse Monitoreinstellungen, wie Kontrast und Helligkeit, lassen sich durch OnScreen Control mühelos verändern. Mit Hilfe von Screen Split können Sie außerdem das Display so aufteilen, dass Sie unterschiedliche Aufgaben zur gleichen Zeit erledigen können – perfekt für produktives Home Office!

Klare Farben und atemberaubende Details mit Home Office Monitoren von LG

Tauchen Sie ein in eine Welt aus gestochen scharfen Bildern und starken Kontrasten. Die Home Office Monitore verschaffen Ihnen dank erstklassiger Bildschirmauflösungen von Full HD bis hin zu QHD eine klare Sicht auf Ihre Projekte. Ganz gleich ob Texten, Bildbearbeitung oder das Erstellen von Präsentationen – genießen Sie Ihre alltäglichen oder gelegentlichen Bürotätigkeiten in hoher Qualität. Bedacht auf Ihre Gesundheit wurden außerdem die Flicker Safe- und Reader-Funktionen entwickelt. Durch diese innovativen Features der Home Office Monitore werden schädliche Blauanteile der Hintergrundbeleuchtung und störendes Flackern reduziert. So werden Ihre Augen bei der Nutzung des Home Office Bildschirms optimal geschont.

LG Home Office Monitore: Auch für Gamer gut geeignet

Auch Gaming-Liebhaber kommen mit den Home Office Monitoren von LG voll auf ihre Kosten, denn sie verfügen über speziell auf die Nutzung von Spielen ausgerichtete Features. Die AMD Radeon FreeSync™-Technologie ermöglicht eine ruckelfreie und flüssige Bildwiedergabe bei beliebten Action-Shootern oder spannenden Rollenspielen. Die Crosshair-Funktion des Home Office Bildschirmes blendet in der Mitte des Displays ein Fadenkreuz ein, wodurch Sie Ihr Ziel leichter anvisieren können. Darüber hinaus profitieren Sie vom integrierten Black Stabilizer, der dunkle Spielszenarien aufhellt und versteckte Gegner besser sichtbar macht. Mit Hilfe von Dynamic Action Sync wird eine geringe Reaktionszeit ermöglicht, die es Ihnen erlaubt, Ihre Gegner ohne Verzögerung anzugreifen. Mit den hilfreichen Gaming-Features der Home Office Monitore lassen Sie Ihrem Gegner keine Chance. Suchen Sie einen speziellen Gaming Monitor, dann können Sie sich in unserer Kategorie der LG Gaming Monitore einen ausführlichen Überblick verschaffen.

LG Home Office Monitore - Die Vorteile*:

  • Beeindruckende Bildqualität und scharfe Details dank Full HD-Auflösung
  • Einfache und intuitive Benutzeranpassungen z.B. OnScreen Control und Screen Split
  • Bessere Ergonomie für Ihr Home Office: Verstellbarer Neigungswinkel und einfache Wandmontage
  • Augenschonende Displayfunktionen
  • Integrierte Gaming-Features wie AMD Radeon FreeSync™, Fadenkreuz und Black Stabilizer


*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren.