​​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse​ C​ | ​Steel​ | ​203 cm​ hoch | ​ Smart Inverter Kompressor​ | ​GBB72PZECN1
GBB72PZECN1.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
GBB72PZECN1

GBB72PZECN1.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GBB72PZECN1

​​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse​ C​ | ​Steel​ | ​203 cm​ hoch | ​ Smart Inverter Kompressor​ | ​GBB72PZECN1

GBB72PZECN1
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®3

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch3

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor®️ von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

 

 

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling_D

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling_D

GLobal_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling_D

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung1

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung1

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor​ arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 36dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?1

Warum ein Smart Inverter Kompressor​?

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor​ hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel1

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter® gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

10 Jahre Garantie1

Smart Inverter Compressor®️

 

10 Jahre Garantie

Der Smart Inverter Kompressor von LG ist leiser und energiesparender als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus
Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

Produktart

Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

Standard/Tresentiefe

-

Energieeffizienzklasse

C

KAPAZITÄT

Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

384

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

107

Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

-

Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

277

Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

-

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Produktgewicht (in kg)

79

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

83

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

-

Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

-

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

-

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T, in mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

Internes LED-Display

Ja

Externes LED-Display

-

Externes LCD-Display

-

Express Freeze

Ja

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Frontfarbe

-

Tür (Material)

Edelstahl

Grifftyp

Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

-

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

Ice Maker (automatisch)

Nein

Wasserversorgung

Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

Festwasseranschluss

-

Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

Nein

LG Craft Ice

Nein

MERKMALE

DoorCooling+®

Ja

Door-in-Door®

Nein

InstaView®

Nein

LINEARCooling®

Ja

Umkehrbare Tür

Ja

UVnano®

Nein

LEISTUNG

Luftschallemissionsklasse

B

Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

172

Klimaklasse

-

Kompressortyp

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

35

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® (WLAN)

Nein

KÜHLFACH

Beleuchtung Kühlgerät

LED

Multi-Airflow

Ja

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Ja

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

4

Pure N Fresh

-

Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

Ja

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

4

Türeinsatz nicht transparent (Anzahl)

-

Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

Nein

Gemüsefach

Ja

Fresh Zone

Nein

GEFRIERFACH

Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

0

Türeinsatz nicht transparent (Anzahl)

-

Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

3

Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

Nein

Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

0

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091775061

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBB72PZECN1)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBB72PZECN1)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

GBB72PZECN1

GBB72PZECN1

​​Kühl-Gefrierkombination | ​384​ Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse​ C​ | ​Steel​ | ​203 cm​ hoch | ​ Smart Inverter Kompressor​ | ​GBB72PZECN1

GBB72PZECN1.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt