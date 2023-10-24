About Cookies on This Site

Kühl-Gefrierkombination | 384 Liter Nutzinhalt | Energieeffizienzklasse B | Matte Black | 203 cm | Inverter Linear Compressor® | GBP62MCTBC
GBP62MCTBC B Grade 137 kWh 35 dB.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Kühlschränke-Front-Ansicht

Stiftung Warentest Urteil "SEHR GUT (1,5)"

Die LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBP62MCTBC konnte im Test der Stiftung Warentest mit dem Testurteil SEHR GUT (1,5) überzeugen.
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genießen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Inverter Linear Kompressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

Warum ein Inverter Linear Kompressor?

Warum ein Inverter Linear Compressor®?

Der Inverter Linear Compressor® hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
10 Jahre Garantie auf den Linearkompressor

Inverter Linear Compressor®

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Inverter Linear Compressor®

Der Inverter Linear Compressor® von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor®(ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GBP62MCTBC
NUTZINHALT GESAMT
384 Liter
PRODUKT MAẞE (B X H X T, MM)
595 x 2030 x675
GERÄUSCHPEGEL
35 dB
FARBE
Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

EAN-NUMMER

EAN-Nummer

8806091925701

ALLGEMEIN

Produktname

GBP62MCTBC

Serie

Serie 6

Farbe (Front)

Matte Black

Kategorie

Serie 6

Nettofassungsvermögen

384 l

Nettokapazität Kühlteil

277 l

Anwendung der EU-Energieverbrauchsrichtlinie

Ja

Eco label

Nein

Einbaugerät

Nein

Gefrierschrankposition

Unten

AUSSTATTUNG

Schnelle Abkühlfunktion

Ja

Schnelle Einfrierfunktion

Ja

Motorischer Automatik Eisbereiter

Nein

Innenbeleuchtung

Ja

Produkttyp

2 Türen

Flaschenablage

Nein

Anzahl Ablageflächen Kühlteil

4

Anzahl höhenverstellbarer Ablageflächen Kühlteil

0

Körbe

4

Anzahl Auszüge/Körbe im Gefrierteil

3

Material Ablagen

Sicherheitsglas, Glas

Aktivkohle filtern

Nein

Zubehör inklusive

Kühl-/Gefrierkombination, Bedienungsanleitung

MASSE

Höhe

2.030 mm

Breite

595 mm

Tiefe

675 mm

Tiefe Produkt bei geöffneter Tür (90°)

1.124 mm

Gewicht

86 kg

Höhe Brutto

2.135 mm

Breite Brutto

634 mm

Tiefe Brutto

745 mm

Gewicht (inkl. Verpackung)

90 kg

STEUERUNG

Platzierung der Anzeige

Innendisplay

Platzierung des Bedienfelds

Interior

Temperatur Anzeige

Ja

Temperatur einstellbar

Ja

Temperatur einstellbar Gefrierteil

Ja

Temperatur Alarm

Ja

Steuerung

Elektronisch

Drahtlose Kommunikation möglich

Nein

LG APP

Nein

TECHNISCHE MERKMALE

Bauart

Standgerät

Bauform

Standgerät

Eingangsspannung

220-240 V

Absicherung

16A

Frequenz

50 Hz

Anschlusswert

2.100W

Steckerart

Schuko

Länge Anschlusskabel

150 cm

Produktkategorie

Bottom freezer

Anzahl Kompressoren

1

Anzahl unabhäniger Kühlkreisläufe

1

Kühlmitteltyp

R600a

Anzahl Temperaturzonen

2

Niedrigste Temperatur im Bereich

-23 °C

Höchste Temperatur im Bereich

7 °C

Warnsignal bei Fehlfunktion

Hörbar

Luftzirkulation

Multi-Airflow

Innenventilator Kühlteil

Ja

Abtauvorgang im Kühlteil

Frost-frei

Abtauvorgang im Gefrierteil

Frost-frei

Art der Innenraumbeleuchtung

Weiches LED

Räder

Ja

Höhenverstellbare Füße

Ja - nur vorne

Türanschlag

Rechts

Nullzone

Ja

ENERGIEVERORDNUNG(EU 2017/1369)

Energieeffizienzklasse

B

Durchschnittlicher Energieverbrauch in Kilowattstunden pro Jahr (kWh/a)

137 kWh/a

Energieeffizienzindex

51

Luftschallemissionsklasse

B

Luftschallemissionen

35 dB(A) re 1 pW

Geräuscharmes Kühlgerät

Nein

Nur Weinlagerschrank

Nein

Produkt vom Anwendungsbereich für "geräuscharmes Gerät" und "Weinlagerschrank" ausgenommen

Ja

Gesamtvolumen des Produkts

384 l

Summe der Volumen der Kaltlagerfächer

277 l

Summe der Volumen der Tiefkühlfächer

107 l

Steuerfunktion „Winterschaltung“ für Kombigerät

Nein

Klimaklasse

Erweiterter gemäßigter Temperaturbereich

Mindesttemperatur der Umgebung

10 °C

Höchsttemperatur der Umgebung

43 °C

Liste der Fächer

4-Sterne-Fach / Lagerfach für frische Lebensmittel

Empfohlene Temperatur (Lagerfach für frische Lebensmittel)

4 °C

Art der Abtautechnik (Lagerfach für frische Lebensmittel)

Automatisch

Volumen des Fachs (Lagerfach für frische Lebensmittel)

233 l

Art der Abtautechnik (Kaltlagerfach)

Automatisch

Empfohlene Temperatur (Kaltlagerfach)

2 °C

Volumen des Fachs (Kaltlagerfach)

44 l

Art der Abtautechnik (4-Sterne-Fach)

Automatisch

Empfohlene Temperatur (4-Sterne-Fach)

-18 °C

Volumen des Fachs (4-Sterne-Fach)

107 l

Gefriervermögen (Vier-Sterne-Fach)

10 kg/24h

Funktion „Schnelleinfrieren“

Ja

Energieeffizienzklasse der Verordnung für Lichtquellen (EU 2019/1805)

G

Art der Lichtquelle (EU 2019/1805)

LED

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(GBP62MCTBC)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (GBP62MCTBC)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

