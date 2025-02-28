Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE
GML861EPPE-EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE

GML861EPPE-EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GML861EPPE

SLIM Multi-Door Kühlschrank (E, 506L, 178,7 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GML861EPPE

()
  • Front view
  • Handle
  • Top left door open without food
  • Front top all door open with food
  • Front top all door open without food
  • Front bottom all door open with food
  • Front bottom all door open without food
  • Front all doors open with food
  • Front all doors open without food
  • Left side view
  • Right side view
  • Left Perspective view
  • Right Perspective view
  • Side view
Front view
Handle
Top left door open without food
Front top all door open with food
Front top all door open without food
Front bottom all door open with food
Front bottom all door open without food
Front all doors open with food
Front all doors open without food
Left side view
Right side view
Left Perspective view
Right Perspective view
Side view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • SLIM FIT: Nur 83,5 cm breit
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
Mehr
SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem


Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Die 10-Jahres-Garantie für das Smart Inverter Compressor-Logo befindet sich neben dem Smart Inverter-Logo.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GML861EPPE
Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)
209
Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)
885 x 1.889 x 768
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
DoorCooling+®
Nein

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Multi-Door

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    506

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    209

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    286

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Schaltfläche-88-weiß

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    136

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1.787 x 730

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    126

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    619

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses

    1.753

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkante

    1.787

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    885 x 1.889 x 768

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserversorgung

    Interner Wassertank (4L) / kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    5

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084880215

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 Transparent

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    Nein

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich