Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | Interner Wassertank 4,3L | Essence Black Steel | GSLE91EVAC
GSLE91EVAC.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | Interner Wassertank 4,3L | Essence Black Steel | GSLE91EVAC

GSLE91EVAC.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
GSLE91EVAC

Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 628 Liter Kapazität | Interner Wassertank 4,3L | Essence Black Steel | GSLE91EVAC

front view-GSLE91EVAC
SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

Utility Box

Utility Box

Der perfekte Platz für kleinere Lebensmittel wie Wurst- und Käseaufschnitt bei optimaler Temperatur.
LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG Verfahrens zur Messung der maximalen Temperaturfluktuation im Kühlfach folgender LGE Kühlgeräte: Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (GBB72NSDFN, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Multi-Door (GF-L570PL, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Side-by-Side (J811NS35, Fluktuation ±0,5°C), Top Freezer (B607S, Fluktuation ±0,5°C und B606S, Fluktuation ±1,0°C). Ohne Inhalt, mit normaler Temperatureinstellung. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
DoorCooling ®

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling⁺® stabilisiert die Innentemperatur und kühlt schneller und gleichmäßiger als herkömmliche Kühlsysteme. Der Temperaturunterschied zwischen dem Innenteil und der Türseite des Fachs wird erheblich reduziert.
FRESHBalancer™

FRESHBalancer®

Der einzigartige LG FRESHBalancer® sorgt für optimierte Feuchtigkeitslevel, indem das Gemüsefach

abgedichtet wird. Gemüse und Obst sind dadurch länger haltbar.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper® ist eine innovative, geriffelte Abdeckung, die für ein optimales

Feuchtigkeitsniveau sorgt. So bleiben Obst und Gemüse länger frisch.

Effiziente Energieeinsparung
Inverter Linear Kompressor

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Inverter Linear Kompressors von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden. Der Inverter Linear Kompressor hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.

"Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45"

Ästhetisches Design
Rechteckiger Griff

Ästhetisches Design

Egal wieviel Technologie in einem Gerät steckt, wirklich geschätzt werden kann es nur wenn es in Ihrer Küche auch gut aussieht. Aus diesem Grund legt LG sehr viel Wert auf ein modernes, ansprechendes Design, selbst bei Details wie Griffen und Anzeigen.
Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    372

  • Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    35

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    145

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    135

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    735

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    972 x 1.891 x 770

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja

  • LG Craft Ice

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    Metall mit Vinylbeschichtung

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    F/R Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    224

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    34

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Ja

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084908926

GEFRIERFACH

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Vor Ort finden

Erlebe dieses Produkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich