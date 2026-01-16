About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

2.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS30A

2.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DS30A

DS30A
Frontansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
Frontansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
Draufsicht der Soundbar
Rückansicht der Soundbar
45-Grad-Ansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
45-Grad-Ansicht der Soundbar mit auseinanderstehendem Kühlerteil
Nahaufnahme der rechten Soundbar
Soundbar-Tasten Nahaufnahme
Nahaufnahme von der Soundbar vorne
Soundbar-Ports aus nächster Nähe
45-Grad-Winkelansicht des Subwoofers
Tiefansicht des Subwoofers
Frontansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
Frontansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
Draufsicht der Soundbar
Rückansicht der Soundbar
45-Grad-Ansicht von Soundbar und Subwoofer
45-Grad-Ansicht der Soundbar mit auseinanderstehendem Kühlerteil
Nahaufnahme der rechten Soundbar
Soundbar-Tasten Nahaufnahme
Nahaufnahme von der Soundbar vorne
Soundbar-Ports aus nächster Nähe
45-Grad-Winkelansicht des Subwoofers
Tiefansicht des Subwoofers

Hauptmerkmale

  • WOW Orchestra und WOW Interface für das perfekte Zusammenspiel mit LG TVs
  • 2.1 Kanal Surround Sound
  • Genre-gerechter Sound dank AI Sound Pro
Die LG Soundbar S30A steht vor einem schlichten Hintergrund unter Beleuchtung.

AI-optimierter Sound: Hier kommt das klangstarke Match für deinen LG TV!

Genieße einen satteren, immersiveren 2.1-Kanal-Klang dank WOW Orchestra und AI Sound Pro.

Auf dem linken Bild sind drei Fernsehbildschirme zu sehen: Eine Bühne und ein Mikrofon in ihrer Hand, eine Reporterin, die mit einem Mikrofon und einem Tablet in jeder Hand spricht, und ein Pferd. Unter den Fernsehern befindet sich die Soundbar S30A mit EQ-Grafiken darauf. Unten sind drei Symbole dargestellt: MUSIK, STIMME und KINO. In der Mitte wird auf dem Fernseher eine Konzertszene abgespielt. Der virtuelle Soundeffekt kommt gleichzeitig aus dem Fernseher, der Soundbar und einem Subwoofer. Auf dem rechten Bild zeigt ein an der Wand montierter Fernseher den LG webOS-Startbildschirm, und die S30A befindet sich unter dem Fernseher auf dem Fernsehtisch. Links ist teilweise eine LG-Fernbedienung zu sehen, und rechts zeigen vier Symbole die Funktionen der WOW-Benutzeroberfläche.

Auf dem linken Bild sind drei Fernsehbildschirme zu sehen: Eine Bühne und ein Mikrofon in ihrer Hand, eine Reporterin, die mit einem Mikrofon und einem Tablet in jeder Hand spricht, und ein Pferd. Unter den Fernsehern befindet sich die Soundbar S30A mit EQ-Grafiken darauf. Unten sind drei Symbole dargestellt: MUSIK, STIMME und KINO. In der Mitte wird auf dem Fernseher eine Konzertszene abgespielt. Der virtuelle Soundeffekt kommt gleichzeitig aus dem Fernseher, der Soundbar und einem Subwoofer. Auf dem rechten Bild zeigt ein an der Wand montierter Fernseher den LG webOS-Startbildschirm, und die S30A befindet sich unter dem Fernseher auf dem Fernsehtisch. Links ist teilweise eine LG-Fernbedienung zu sehen, und rechts zeigen vier Symbole die Funktionen der WOW-Benutzeroberfläche.

WOW Orchestra

Ultimative Sound-Synergie

WOW Orchestra kombiniert den einzigartigen Klang deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG Fernsehers. Beide Geräte sorgen gemeinsam für ein umwerfendes Audio-Erlebnis.

Ultimative Sound-Synergie

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

****T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 only), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 only) Kompatibilität hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

*****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*****Für die Nutzung ist eine Netwerkverbindung und/oder die LG ThinQ App erforderlich.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TVs zu, um sämtliche Einstellungen deiner Soundbar zu steuern.

Ein an der Wand montierter Fernseher zeigt den LG webOS-Startbildschirm, und das S30A befindet sich unterhalb des Fernsehers auf dem Fernsehtisch. Links ist teilweise eine LG-Fernbedienung zu sehen, und rechts zeigen vier Symbole die Funktionen der WOW-Benutzeroberfläche.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Mit WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ,. Kompatibilität hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

*****Für die Nutzung ist eine Netwerkverbindung und/oder die LG ThinQ App erforderlich.

LG TV + LG Soundbar – so geht
Audio Entertainment!

LG TV und LG Soundbar sorgen gemeinsam für eine beeindruckende Synergie. WOW Orchestra kombiniert die Lautsprecher des Fernsehers und der Soundbar für einen satteren, raumfüllenden Klang, während du dank WOW Interface alles ganz einfach mit einer einzigen Fernbedienung steuern können. Genieße klarere Dialoge, beeindruckenden Klang bei Filmen, Sportübertragungen und Spielen sowie nahtlose WLAN-Konnektivität und erstklassige Dolby Atmos-Leistung.

Virtuelle Schallwellen kommen gleichzeitig aus dem LG TV, der LG Soundbar und ihren hinteren Lautsprechern und dem Subwoofer und füllen den Raum.

2.1 Kanal Surround Sound

Von immersivem Sound umgeben

Tauche in deine Inhalte ein, während 140 Watt starker 2.1 Kanal Surround Sound mit Subwoofer kraftvolle, lebensechte Klangwelten erzeugt.

Es wird ein Fernseher mit wissenschaftlichen Inhalten gezeigt, direkt darunter befindet sich die Soundbar S30A. Auf dem Boden steht außerdem der Subwoofer der Soundbar. Weiße, halbtransparente Schallwellen strömen aus der Soundbar und dem Subwoofer.

*Bildschirmabbildungen sind simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

AI optimiert den Klang für jedes Genre

AI analysiert das Klanggenre des Inhalts und liefert ihn über die drei optimierten Modi. Es stellt automatisch den optimalen Modus entsprechend der Analyse ein.

*Bildschirmabbildungen sind simuliert.

LG ThinQ

Steuere deine Soundbar über die LG ThinQ-App auf
deinem Smartphone

Verbinde dich via App mit der Soundbar, stelle die Lautstärke ein oder ändere ganz bequem

den Soundmodus.

Etwas besser für dich und deine Umwelt

LG hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, dein Leben und deine Umwelt ein wenig zu verbessern: Wir gestalten unsere Fertigungsprozesse neu, um nachhaltige Materialien wie recycelten Kunststoff zu verwenden. Wir werden weiterhin neue Technologien für mehr Nachhaltigkeit erforschen und einführen. Unsere Produkte sind Ausdruck unseres Versprechens.  

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

Empfehlungen für dich

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.