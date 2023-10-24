About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.1 Soundbar mit 800 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

5.1 Soundbar mit 800 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

DSH7Q

5.1 Soundbar mit 800 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer

Vorderansicht mit Subwoofer
Der LG TV ist in einem unendlichen Raum platziert und zeigt eine große Welle. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich unter dem LG TV. Unter der Soundbar ist Welleneffekt zu sehen.


LG DSH7Q-Soundbar

Erleben Sie
authentischen,
kraftvollen Sound

Das beste Sounderlebnis für Ihr Heimkino – mit
einem 800 Watt-Hochleistungsdesign.

Holen Sie das Beste aus Ihrem LG TV heraus

Die LG Soundbars wurden entwickelt, um die Leistung von LG TVs nahtlos zu verbessern. Sie sind so konzipiert, dass sie perfekt zu LG TVs passen. Zusammen schaffen beide Geräte das bestmögliche Sounderlebnis.

Ein kinoreifes Klangerlebnis
Die Soundbar mit 5.1-Kanälen und 800 Watt

5.1-Kanal-Audio, 800 Watt Leistung und ein Subwoofer – die LG DSH7Q-Soundbar ist das Komplettpaket mit klarem und immersivem Sound für ein verbessertes Surround Sound-Erlebnis.
Im Wohnzimmer hängt ein LG TV an der Wand. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm läuft ein Film. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich direkt unter dem Fernseher auf einem beigefarbenen Regal mit einem hinteren Lautsprecher links. Dolby Atmos Virtual Logo wird rechts unten im Bild angezeigt.
Von links: Bild des Subwoofers, Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit einer Bergansicht auf dem Bildschirm; die LG Soundbar befindet sich darunter. Rechts, im Uhrzeigersinn von oben nach unten: Nahaufnahme der LG Soundbar. Ein LG TV, der einen Strand bei Sonnenuntergang zeigt, und die LG Soundbar sowie der hintere Lautsprecher sind in einem Wohnzimmer platziert.

Das komplette Home Entertainment-Erlebnis

Schließen Sie einfach Ihre LG Soundbar an einen LG TV an und genießen Sie unglaublichen Sound, atemberaubende Bilder und einzigartige Unterhaltung.
LG TV hängt an der Wand, auf dem Bildschirm sieht man 2 Paare, die im Gras liegen. Vor ihnen befindet sich eine Lampe. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich unter einem LG TV. Eine Soundgrafik kommt aus der Vorderseite der Soundbar. Das Logo von DTS Virtual:X wird in der unteren rechten Ecke des Bildes angezeigt.
Filme

Mit DTS Virtual:X
in Filme eintauchen

Ein besseres Betrachtungserlebnis dank DTS Virtual:X und Dolby Vision.
Die LG Soundbar steht auf einem weißen Regal. Eine Soundgrafik kommt aus dem Lautsprecher. Das Logo von LG ist in der rechten Ecke der Soundbar zu sehen.
Musik

Einfache Verbindung über
Bluetooth

Genießen Sie Ihre Lieblingsmusik dank Bluetooth-Verbindung.

Ausgereifte Tontechnik für das, was Ihnen Spaß macht

Mittels AI Sound Pro analysiert der intelligente Algorithmus der LG Soundbar Ihre Inhalte, um optimalen Sound zu generieren - egal, ob Sie Filme oder Nachrichten schauen oder Musik hören.

Von Anfang bis Ende besser für den Planeten

on der Produktion bis zum Versand ist der gesamte Prozess umweltzertifiziert.

Hochwertiger Sound dank AI Prozessor des LG TVs

Die LG Soundbar ist die perfekte Ergänzung zu Ihrem LG TV. Sie verfügt über TV Sound Mode Share, nutzt also den Soundprozessor Ihres TVs, um Ihre Lieblingsinhalte zu analysieren und einen klareren, besseren Sound zu generieren. Egal, ob Sie Nachrichten schauen oder ein Game zocken - erleben Sie Ihren LG TV von seiner besten Seite.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

WOW Interface – praktische Schnittstelle mit LG TVs

Maximalen Komfort haben Sie nun selbst in der Hand! Steuern Sie Ihre Soundbar über Ihren LG TV mit nur einer Fernbedienung. Mit einem Klick können Sie das Soundbar-Menü und sämtliche Einstellungen auf dem Fernsehbildschirm anzeigen lassen. Ob Lautstärke, Verbindungsstatus oder Klangmodus – steuern Sie alles gleichzeitig.

*Die Soundbar-Modussteuerung kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.
**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt.
***Kompatible Fernseher: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 86/81, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****Diese Funktion unterstützt die Statuskontrolle der Sound Bar und die Änderung der Einstellungen über den Fernsehbildschirm, die Lautstärkeregelung (40–100) und die Sound Bar Modussteuerung.
*****Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service beim Kauf ggf. nicht verfügbar ist. Eine Netzwerkverbindung ist für das Update erforderlich.

Von links nach rechts: UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo) (Logo).
Außen und innen recycelt

Innenliegende Teile sind aus
recyceltem Kunststoff hergestellt

UL hat die LG Soundbars als ECV-Produkte (Environmental Claims Validation/Validierung von Umweltaussagen) eingestuft, weil die oberen und unteren Teile des Soundbar-Gehäuses aus recyceltem Kunststoff bestehen. Ein Beleg dafür, dass wir bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussten Ansatz verfolgen.

Die Vorderansicht der Soundbar ist im Hintergrund und die Abbildung des Innenlebens der Soundbar ist im Vordergrund zu sehen.

*Das Bild oben dient zur Information, das echte Bild des Produkts kann abweichen.

Umweltfreundliche Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbars wurden von SGS als ökologische Produkte zertifiziert, weil die innere Verpackung von Styropor und Plastiktüten auf recycelten geformten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Der links abgebildete Styropor und der rechts abgebildete Verpackungskarton sind in Grau durchgestrichen.

*SGS ist ein multinationales Schweizer Unternehmen, das Inspektions-, Prüf-, Test- und Zertifizierungsdienstleistungen anbietet.
*Die obige Darstellung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung, das tatsächliche Produktaussehen kann abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINES

Anzahl der Kanäle

5.1

Anzahl der Lautsprecher

6 EA

Ausgangsleistung

800 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice

Ja

Game

Ja

Music

Ja

Sport

Ja

Standard

Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

DTS Virtual:X

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

Bluetooth Version

4.2

HDMI Out

1

Optisch

1

USB

1

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

BEDIENUNG

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

1.200 x 97 x 145 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GEWICHT

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

21,0 kg

Soundbar

8,6 kg

Subwoofer

5,3 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Optisches Kabel

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

Garantiekarte

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091759528

LEISTUNG

Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

95 W

Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

33 W

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

0,5 W ↓

Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

0,5 W ↓

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DSH7Q)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Vorderansicht mit Subwoofer

DSH7Q

5.1 Soundbar mit 800 Watt | kabelloser Subwoofer