About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SQC4R

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG Soundbar SQC4R

SQC4R

LG Soundbar SQC4R

Front view
Die LG Soundbar SQC4R und der LG-Fernseher stehen zusammen im Wohnzimmer. Der Fernseher ist eingeschaltet und zeigt ein grafisches Bild an.

Kompakt und kabellos, aber echt klangstark

Mit ihrer schlichten Eleganz fügt sich die Soundbar perfekt in deine Umgebung ein. Sie wurde speziell entwickelt, um den Sound deines TVs zu verbessern.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC4R is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Kabelloser Subwoofer — hervorragender Bass ohne nervige Kabel

Stelle den Subwoofer dort auf, wo er am besten aussieht und klingt. Dabei musst du dir über Kabelsalat keine Gedanken machen.

Kabellose Rücklautsprecher für ein breiteres Klangbild

Erlebe mit den kabellosen Rücklautsprechern neue Klangwelten. Dank des verbesserten Empfangsbereichs kannst du die Klangbühne erweitern und echten Surround Sound erleben.

*Die Rücklautsprecher sind mit dem mitgelieferten kabellosen Empfänger verkabelt.

Ein LG-Fernseher hängt an der Wand, auf dem Bildschirm sind 2 Paare zu sehen, die im Gras liegen. Vor ihnen befindet sich eine Lampe. Die LG Soundbar befindet sich unter dem LG-Fernseher. Die Soundgrafik kommt aus der Vorderseite der Soundbar. Das Bluetooth-Logo ist in der unteren linken Ecke des Bildes zu sehen.

Streaming leicht gemacht

Unkomplizierter und flexibler Musikgenuss: Streame Musik kabellos direkt von deinem Smartphone oder einem anderen kompatiblen Gerät.

Die LG Soundbar steht auf dem weissen Regal. Die Sound-Grafik kommt aus dem Lautsprecher. Sie zeigt USB- und optische Symbole an.

Stay connected.

Dank USB, Optical, Portable In und Bluetooth können kannst du dich mit jedem beliebigen Gerät verbinden.

Jemand hat eine LG-Fernbedienung in der Hand, mit der er den Fernseher und die Soundbar gleichzeitig steuert. Es sind Symbole von LG TV und LG Soundbar zu sehen.

Steuerung mit deiner TV-Fernbedienung

Die LG Soundbar wird mit einer Fernbedienung geliefert, aber du kannst auch deine eigene verwenden. 

*Fernbedienungen der Marken LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba und Samsung.

*Lautstärke der Soundbar nur mit den VOL+- und Mute-Tasten der TV-Fernbedienung steuerbar.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(SQC4R)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich

Direkt kaufen

Front view

SQC4R

LG Soundbar SQC4R