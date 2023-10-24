We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High-End-Smartphone mit 2,5-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Quad HD-Display und Rear Key
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
TFT IPS Farbdisplay
-
Diagonale in cm
-
13,97 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5,5 Zoll
-
Farben
-
16,7 Mio.
-
Auflösung
-
1.440 x 2.560 Pixel (Quad HD), 538 ppi
-
Megapixel
-
13 MP
-
Zoom
-
8 x digital
-
Auflösung
-
4.160 x 3.120 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
UHD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
-
Front-Kamera
-
1.920 x 1.080 Pixel
-
Features
-
Dual-Kamera, Panorama-Aufnahmen, Magic Focus, Serienaufnahme, Verbesserter Bildstabilisator (OIS+), Selfi-Funktion, Laser Autofocus, Dual-Flash, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Auto-Fokus, ISO, Geotagging
-
Modell
-
Qualcomm™ Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974_AC)
-
Taktrate
-
2,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth-Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Device ID Profile (DIP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
DLNA, SmartShare, HDMI (über Slimport), Miracast
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
KnockCode, QSlide, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, RemoteCall Service, LG Smartworld, McAfee Security, ThinkFree Viewer, Gästemodus, Face Unlock, Easy UI, Dual-Window, Smart Keyboard, Smart cleaning, Smart Notice, Wireless Charging, Intelligenter Bildschirm, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste, Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, PC Sync
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Browser, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Benachrichtigungen
-
Notification LED (Vorderseite und Rear Key)
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon (64-stimmig)
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Bis zu 8 Hintergrundseiten
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Türkisch, Chinesisch, Indisch, Persisch, Galicisch
-
Videoformate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, MP4, WMV, DIVX
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, MIDI, I-Melody, WMA
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (Austauschbar)
-
Kapazität
-
3.000 mAh
-
Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 548 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 553 Std.; 4g: Bis zu 600 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 1140 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 1260 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
16 GB bzw. 32 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
-
2 GB (Variante mit 16GB Speicher), 3GB (Variante mit 32 GB Speicher)
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
146,3 x 74,6 x 8,95 mm
-
Farbe
-
Metallic Black, Weiß, Gold
-
Gewicht
-
151 g
