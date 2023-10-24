About Cookies on This Site

High-End-Smartphone mit 2,5-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Quad HD-Display und Rear Key

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

High-End-Smartphone mit 2,5-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Quad HD-Display und Rear Key

G3

High-End-Smartphone mit 2,5-GHz-Quad-Core-Prozessor, Quad HD-Display und Rear Key

Das LG G3 liegt dank seines schlanken Metallgehäuses mit seinen abgerundeten Kan
ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

TFT IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

13,97 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,5 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

1.440 x 2.560 Pixel (Quad HD), 538 ppi

KAMERA

Megapixel

13 MP

Zoom

8 x digital

Auflösung

4.160 x 3.120 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

UHD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

1.920 x 1.080 Pixel

Features

Dual-Kamera, Panorama-Aufnahmen, Magic Focus, Serienaufnahme, Verbesserter Bildstabilisator (OIS+), Selfi-Funktion, Laser Autofocus, Dual-Flash, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, HDR, Auto-Fokus, ISO, Geotagging

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm™ Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974_AC)

Taktrate

2,5 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Device ID Profile (DIP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, Micro SIM Karten Slot, MicroSD Speicher-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

DLNA, SmartShare, HDMI (über Slimport), Miracast

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

KnockCode, QSlide, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, RemoteCall Service, LG Smartworld, McAfee Security, ThinkFree Viewer, Gästemodus, Face Unlock, Easy UI, Dual-Window, Smart Keyboard, Smart cleaning, Smart Notice, Wireless Charging, Intelligenter Bildschirm, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google+, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Play Kiosk und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste, Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, PC Sync

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Wetter Widget, Videos, Software Update, Browser, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Benachrichtigungen

Notification LED (Vorderseite und Rear Key)

Klingeltöne

Polyphon (64-stimmig)

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Bis zu 8 Hintergrundseiten

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Polnisch, Koreanisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Indonesisch, Bosnisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Kurdisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Griechisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Türkisch, Chinesisch, Indisch, Persisch, Galicisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, MP4, WMV, DIVX

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, MIDI, I-Melody, WMA

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (Austauschbar)

Kapazität

3.000 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 548 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 553 Std.; 4g: Bis zu 600 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1140 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 1260 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

16 GB bzw. 32 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

2 GB (Variante mit 16GB Speicher), 3GB (Variante mit 32 GB Speicher)

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

146,3 x 74,6 x 8,95 mm

Farbe

Metallic Black, Weiß, Gold

Gewicht

151 g

Bewertungen

