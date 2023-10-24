Einsteiger Smartphone mit 4,5“ IPS Display, Quad Core Prozessor, 5 MP Kamera

About Cookies on This Site

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG-K4

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android Lollipop (5.1.1)

DISPLAY

Technologie

IPS

Typ

LCD Display

Diagonale in cm

11,4 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

4,5”

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

854 x 480 Pixel (FWVGA)

KAMERA

Megapixel

5 MP

Zoom

Digitaler 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

2560 x 1920 Pixel, 30 fps

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max)

1280 x 720 Pixel

Features

Auto Focus, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie Cam-Funktion

Front-Kamera

2 MP, 1600 x 1200 Pixel, 30 fps

PROZESSOR

Modell

Mediatek® MT6735M

Taktrate

1 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G),UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.1

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Health Device Profile (HDP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile (MAP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Micro SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Nein

Weitere Verbindungen

PC Sync (LG Bridge)

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,604 W/kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

LG Smart Keyboard, KnockOn, KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, TalkBack, RemoteCall Service, LG Smart World, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Filme & TV, Play Music, Fotos, Google Drive, Docs, Präsentationen, Chrome und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Bis zu 5 Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

Video-Formate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, Miidi, OGG

Bewertungen

