LG K8 LTE - Einsteiger-Smartphone mit 12,7 cm (5,0 Zoll) HD IPS-Display, 8 MP Kamera, 5 MP Frontkamera
Alle Spezifikationen
-
Produkttyp
-
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
-
Android Marshmallow (6.0)
-
Technologie
-
LCD
-
Typ
-
IPS LCD In-cell Touch Display, 2,5D Stylish Glass front
-
Diagonale in cm
-
12,7 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
-
5”
-
Farben
-
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
-
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, 300 Nit
-
Megapixel
-
8 MP
-
Zoom
-
Digitaler 4 x Zoom
-
Auflösung
-
3264 x 2448 Pixel, 30 fps
-
Blitzlicht
-
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
-
1920 x 1080 Pixel
-
Features
-
Auto Focus, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, Selfie Cam-Funktion
-
Front-Kamera
-
5 MP, 2560 x 1920 Pixel, 30 fps
-
Modell
-
Mediatek® MT6735
-
Taktrate
-
1,3 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
-
4
-
Mobilfunk
-
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
-
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
-
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.1 LE
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
-
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
-
Anschlüsse
-
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
-
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
-
Android Beam, Drucken
-
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
-
0,532 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
-
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
-
Software
-
KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, TalkBack, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass.
-
Google Mobile Services
-
Youtube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Filme & TV, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome und Google Now.
-
Messaging
-
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
-
Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
-
Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei- Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung
-
Schreibhilfe
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
-
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
-
Ja
-
Sonstige Funktionen
-
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
-
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Fetter Text, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
-
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch
-
Video-Formate
-
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformate
-
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, 3GP, 3GP2, iMelody, Midi, MXMF, Vorbis, PCM, flac
-
Art
-
Li-Ion 3,8 V
-
Kapazität
-
2125 mAh (Ausstauchbar)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
-
2G: bis zu 290 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 290 Std., 4G: Bis zu 310 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
-
2G: Bis zu 335 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 440 Min.
-
Festplattenspeicher
-
8 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
-
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
-
1,5GB
-
Maße (L x B x H)
-
144,6 x 71,5 x 8,7 mm
-
Gewicht
-
156,9 g
-
Productcode
-
Schwarz Blau: LGK350N.ADEUKU
Weiß: LGK350N.ADEUWH
-
EAN
-
Schwarz: 8806087000238
Weiß: 8806087002454
