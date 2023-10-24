About Cookies on This Site

LG K8 LTE - Einsteiger-Smartphone mit 12,7 cm (5,0 Zoll) HD IPS-Display, 8 MP Kamera, 5 MP Frontkamera

Spezifikationen

Support

LG K8 LTE - Einsteiger-Smartphone mit 12,7 cm (5,0 Zoll) HD IPS-Display, 8 MP Kamera, 5 MP Frontkamera

K8

LG K8 LTE - Einsteiger-Smartphone mit 12,7 cm (5,0 Zoll) HD IPS-Display, 8 MP Kamera, 5 MP Frontkamera

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android Marshmallow (6.0)

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

IPS LCD In-cell Touch Display, 2,5D Stylish Glass front

Diagonale in cm

12,7 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5”

Farben

16,7 Millionen

Auflösung

1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi, 300 Nit

KAMERA

Megapixel

8 MP

Zoom

Digitaler 4 x Zoom

Auflösung

3264 x 2448 Pixel, 30 fps

Blitzlicht

LED-Blitz

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

1920 x 1080 Pixel

Features

Auto Focus, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, Selfie Cam-Funktion

Front-Kamera

5 MP, 2560 x 1920 Pixel, 30 fps

PROZESSOR

Modell

Mediatek® MT6735

Taktrate

1,3 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth Version

4.1 LE

Bluetooth Features

Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Service Discovery Application Profile (SDAP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

Weitere Verbindungen

Android Beam, Drucken

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,532 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, TalkBack, Sensor: Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Digital Compass.

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Suche, Hangouts, Google Maps, Play Filme & TV, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome und Google Now.

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste

Weitere Funktionen

Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei- Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

Klingeltöne

Polyphon

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Fetter Text, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, Hintergrundseiten, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch

Video-Formate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, 3GP, 3GP2, iMelody, Midi, MXMF, Vorbis, PCM, flac

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V

Kapazität

2125 mAh (Ausstauchbar)

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: bis zu 290 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 290 Std., 4G: Bis zu 310 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 335 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 440 Min.

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

8 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1,5GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

144,6 x 71,5 x 8,7 mm

Gewicht

156,9 g

SUFFIX

Productcode

Schwarz Blau: LGK350N.ADEUKU
Weiß: LGK350N.ADEUWH

EAN

EAN

Schwarz: 8806087000238
Weiß: 8806087002454

