Design-Smartphone mit 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und Knock Code™
Alle Spezifikationen
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
Betriebssystem
-
Android KitKat 4.4
Technologie
LCD
Typ
IPS Farbdisplay
Diagonale in cm
11,94 cm
Diagonale in Zoll
4,7 Zoll
Farben
16,7 Mio.
Auflösung
WVGA 960 x 540 Pixel
Megapixel
8 MP
Zoom
4 x digital
Auflösung
3.264 x 2.448 Pixel
Blitzlicht
LED
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)
Front-Kamera
1,3 MP
Features
Panorama-Aufnahmen, Serienaufnahme, Time Catch-Aufnahme, Sport Modus, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Helligkeit, Fokus, ISO, Weiß-abgleich (AWB), Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging, Live-Effekt
Modell
Qualcomm MSM8226
Taktrate
1,2 GHz
Anzahl Kerne
4
Mobilfunk
GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 21Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900 MHz)
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
Bluetooth-Version
4.0
Bluetooth Features
Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)
GPS-Empfänger
Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, MicroSD Karten Slot
Weitere Verbindungen
SmartShare
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
