About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Design-Smartphone mit 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und Knock Code™

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Design-Smartphone mit 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und Knock Code™

L90

Design-Smartphone mit 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor, IPS-Display und Knock Code™

LG L90 Smartphone mit Knock Code™
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Betriebssystem

Android KitKat 4.4

DISPLAY

Technologie

LCD

Typ

IPS Farbdisplay

Diagonale in cm

11,94 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

4,7 Zoll

Farben

16,7 Mio.

Auflösung

WVGA 960 x 540 Pixel

KAMERA

Megapixel

8 MP

Zoom

4 x digital

Auflösung

3.264 x 2.448 Pixel

Blitzlicht

LED

Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Front-Kamera

1,3 MP

Features

Panorama-Aufnahmen, Serienaufnahme, Time Catch-Aufnahme, Sport Modus, Pause and Resume Recording, Sprachauslöser, Helligkeit, Fokus, ISO, Weiß-abgleich (AWB), Farbeffekt, Timer, Geotagging, Live-Effekt

PROZESSOR

Modell

Qualcomm MSM8226

Taktrate

1,2 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

GSM (2G), EDGE, UMTS (3G)

Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

UMTS (900/2.100 MHz), HSDPA 21Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1.800/1.900 MHz)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

Bluetooth-Version

4.0

Bluetooth Features

Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Device ID Profile (DIP), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Headset Profile (HSP), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP)

GPS-Empfänger

Integrierter A-GPS/GPS Empfänger

Anschlüsse

MicroUSB- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, MicroSD Karten Slot

Weitere Verbindungen

SmartShare

E-Mail

ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

SAR-Wert (Kopf)

0,467 W/Kg

Hotspot-Funktionalität

Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

Software

KnockCode, QSlide 2.5, QuickRemote, QuickMemo, RemoteCall Service, LG Smartworld, ThinkFree Viewer, Gästemodus, Intelligenter Bildschirm, Smart Video, Easy UI+, Safety Care, Sensor: Accelerometer, Proximity, Digital compass

Google Mobile Services

Youtube, Drive, Play Store, Gmail, Google Einstellungen, Google Suche, Google+, Hangouts, Play Books, Google Maps, Play Games, Play Kiosk, Play Movies, Play Music und Google Now

Messaging

E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

Synchronisation

Google Dienste, Mit Outlook über LG PC Suite, PC Sync

Weitere Funktionen

Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Wecker, Taschenrechner, Kalender, Notizen, Aufgaben, Videos, Wetter Widget, LG Backup, Browser, Software Update, Download Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachmemo

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

Schreibhilfe

QWERTZ-Tastatur

UKW-Radio

Ja

Sonstige Funktionen

KnockOn Funktion, Vibrationsalarm, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen

Personalisierung

Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Kontrast, Iconbild-Adressbuch, Anrufergruppen, S-Class UI, Bis zu 5 Hintergrundseiten

Sprachen

Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Griechisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Polnisch, Indonesisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch

Videoformate

H.263, H.264, MPEG4, WMV, AVI

Audioformate

MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, 3GP, WMA, MIDI, XMF, I- Melody, flac

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku

Kapazität

2.540 mAh

Stand-by-Zeit

2G: Bis zu 977 Std.; 3G: Bis zu 1.012 Std.

Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

2G: Bis zu 1.470 Min.; 3G: Bis zu 1.290 Min.;

SPEICHER

Festplattenspeicher

8 GB (davon circa 3,4 GB frei nutzbar)

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

RAM

1 GB

SONSTIGES

Maße (L x B x H)

131,55 x 66,02 x 9,65 mm

Gewicht

124 g

Farbe

Schwarz, Weiß

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich